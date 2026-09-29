New social platform features animal-only content with opportunity to give back

It's no secret that social media can feel mentally and emotionally draining. Even positive, uplifting content can fall into the scrolling trap where time is spent mindlessly scrolling. A new social platform, Wilo, is not only centered around positive animal content, but aims to give back to the natural world.

Pronounced "why-low", Wilo is founded by Grand Rapids-based Priscilla Meier, where users can post photos and videos of their own animals, scroll animal-related content from other users, as well as allow users to donate to animal rights and conservation organizations.

The platform will highlight a different conservation theme or animal each month, with the end goal of bringing back locally to various West Michigan organizations. The platform launched in September, with the first theme surrounding on cats.

Wilo does not require an app store to download, and is meant to be a website application that can be accessed on your phone.

Priscilla (along with Atlas the bearded dragon!) sat down with Todd to share more about the platform.

Visit wilohaven.com for more information. You can also follow the platform on Instagram.

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