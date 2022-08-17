New show lineup announced at Soaring Eagle properties

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

The Food and Fun Buffet is ready for you! It runs Thursday through Monday, 4 to 8 p.m. It includes bone-in-wings with dipping sauces, hot dogs, hamburgers, mac and cheese, a build-your-own potato bowl, and so much more. Reservations are recommended and it's for dine-in only. Just call 989-817-4806.

It's up up and away this weekend! Soaring Eagle is celebrating National Aviation Day. Kids can make paper airplanes and 3D hot air balloons. Other activities include a plane landing game and an aviation word search. Plus, there's storytime and movies too.

Just announced, R&B group Jodeci is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 4. The four-member group hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, and spent their younger days touring the south singing gospel music. Some of their top songs include "Forever My Lady" and "Every Moment."

Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is heading to Mt. Pleasant on November 11. He's one of the most celebrated creative forces in music history. As a recording artist, songwriter, and producer, he has won 12 Grammy awards to date. Babyface is the only producer to have ever won the "Producer of the Year" category four times, three times out of which were in consecutive years. Tickets for this show go on sale on Saturday.

Come see Wiz Khalifa and G-Easy at Soaring Eagle properties. A military kid, Khalifa spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Kid Rock is getting ready to Rock Out during his Bad Reputation Tour on September 3 and 4. Kid Rock burst onto the scene in 1998 with his "Devil Without a Cause" album and hasn't looked back. He holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with $150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance records in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Grab those tickets before they're gone!

Country artist Lee Brice is coming to Mt. Pleasant on October 8. He recently reached number one on Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With." He was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire Plaque and is also a Grammy Nominee, a CMA, and ACM Award winner.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

