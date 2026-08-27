New creative studio space opening in Grand Rapids' Heartside neighborhood

A new space for Grand Rapids' creatives is set to open its doors tomorrow.

Endcap Market and Studios was built for creators, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. The studio comes after renovation to a vacant building in the Heartside neighborhood and was built to be a place where creatives create, showcase their work, and connect with other local creatives.

The building also features a rentable event space for private events, workshops, and gatherings, and the building also features a space for digital content creation such as podcasts to be created.

The grand opening event takes place Friday, August 28 from 5 to 9 P.M., where members of the community are invited to tour the space, meet participating artists, and listen to live music. The building has free parking in the back.

Endcap Market and Studios is located at 359 Division Ave S. Now Gallery Executive Director Charles Holley and Endcap Creative Director Chelsea Holley visited the Morning Mix to talk about the space.

Visit endcapgr.com for more information.

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