Navigate picky eaters using strategies from Katie Kimball's new book

If family meals often involve a struggle for your picky eaters, you're not alone. With the common idea that picky eating is about food, parent educator and TEDx speaker Katie Kimball challenges that in her upcoming book The Picky Eater Playbook: Stress-Free Strategies to Jumpstart Healthy Eating Habits in Kids .

Using a variety of strategies with action steps, Kimball highlights that picky eating is caused by a variety of circumstances that include environment, experiences, and emotional connection to food. The book also contains online resources for families to access that include a "what to say" cheat sheet when comments are made, videos, and reading plan.

The book retails for $19.99 and can be pre-ordered online wherever books are sold as well as local storefronts including Schuler Books and Baker Book House.

Kimball sat down with Todd to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok