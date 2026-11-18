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November 16 through 20 is American Education Week, a time dedicated to recognizing educators, teachers, and school staff who make a positive impact across public schools. The National Education Association is giving special attention to education support professionals for this year's celebration.

Education support professionals include staff members such as bus drivers, food service staff, and custodians.

National Education Association president Princess Moss spoke to Todd via Zoom about the impact of this recognition and how local students and families can support during this week.

Visit nea.org for more information.

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