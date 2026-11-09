National Broadway Theatre presents "Little Shop of Horrors"

"Little Shop of Horrors" follows Seymour Krelborn, a floral assistant whose life transforms when he discovers a brand-new plant species. He names it "Audrey II", but after accidentally pricking his finger and drawing blood, Audrey II begins to grow and thrive when consuming it...

Fans of the 1986 film or stage musical can get their own sights of Audrey II, Seymour, and the rest of the eclectic cast of characters in the National Broadway Theatre's production of "Little Shop of Horrors", taking place at the Bamboo Grand Rapids Theatre from November 13 through 22. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. for evening performances, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

General admission tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the National Broadway Theatre's website. Cast members Stephen Anthony Grey and Ali Jamal sat down with Todd to talk about the behind-the-scenes of the production and what audiences can look forward to!

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