Muskegon Polish Festival returning to Hackley Park this weekend

A Labor Day weekend tradition is about to unfold as the Muskegon Polish Festival returns to Hackley Park!

On Friday and Saturday, September 4 and 5, guests will experience those with or without Polish heritage to enjoy food, music, dancing, and community. A variety of polka bands will perform throughout the festival, and food vendors from That Polish Girl Catering, Pierogi Rig, and more will serve delicious meats while vendors like Marat's Bakery and Yodels will serve Polish desserts.

Merchandise vendors will also be on site, and beverages including Polish beer will be served. A raffle and kids area will be present as well.

Tickets are $10 for guests 21 and up, while guests under 21, military personnel, and first responders attend for free.

There is a lot to look forward to at this year's festival! Festival Secretary and History Chair Denise Kling-Pelto and Festival Vice President Ashley Moss visited the Morning Mix to share more about what's in store for this year.

Hackley Park is located at 350 W. Webster Ave.

Visit muskegonpolishfest.com for more information. You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

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