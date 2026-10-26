Mosaic Counseling hosting fashion show fundraiser for mental health support

Mosaic Counseling removes barriers to mental health care, working with each individual's situation to meet them where they are regardless of their financial situation. The nonprofit will host a special fundraising event, "Vogue: Beyond the Mask", a fashion show to benefit Mosaic Counseling's mission to continue providing their resources to the community.

On Thursday, October 29 beginning at 6 p.m., attendees will enjoy heavy appetizers and a cash bar, followed by a fashion show at 7 p.m. The masquerade-themed fashion show will feature items from local boutiques.

The event will take place at the Pigeon Creek Event Center, located at 10100 120th Ave in West Olive. Tickets are $125 per person with sponsorships available.

Mosaic Counseling executive director Sarah Lewakowski and deputy executive director Stephanie Szymas visited the Morning Mix to discuss the event and how the community can still support if they are unable to attend.

Visit mosaiccounseling.com for more information. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok