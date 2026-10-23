Morning Mix Extra: Ronald McDonald House West Michigan supports local families

Ronald McDonald House West Michigan provides families a place to stay while their child receives medical care. Despite the famous fast food mascot in its name, McDonald's Corporation does not provide direct funding for the house, but rather, McDonald's customers and local owner/operator restaurants provide care through monetary donations from rounding up orders to dropping off spare change in the drive thru.

Families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House can sleep in the provided rooms, do laundry, eat meals, and more at no cost. This eliminates additional financial pressure families face when their child is seeking treatment, avoiding parking fees and hotel rooms while visiting nearby hospitals.

Salina Bishop, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House West Michigan, sat down with Todd to share more about the house and how the community can support this vital resource all year long.

Visit ronaldmcdonaldhousewm.org to learn more.

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