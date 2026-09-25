Morning Mix Extra: Celebrate National Jiffy Mix Day with JIFFY products!

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JIFFY is the first complete pre-made baking mix, founded in 1930 from Mabel Holmes. The Michigan-made brand is headquartered in Chelsea, with products distributed state and nation-wide that brings muffin, cake, and dessert mixes into your home at an affordable price point with simple recipes.

The company will celebrate National JIFFY Mix Day October 1, hosting a community event at their site. Food trucks, giveaways, and photo opportunities will be present.

For those unable to attend, the company has released the new Hot Honey Corn muffin mix, perfect for celebrating at home! Research & Development Culinary Manager Maggie Piker and Culinary Specialist Elise Haase visited the Morning Mix to share more with Todd.

Visit jiffymix.com for more information on products and recipes!

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