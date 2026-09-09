Morning Buzz: September 9, 2026

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9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The 2026 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb returns to LMCU Ballpark on September 12, honoring the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS workers who lost their lives during the rescue efforts on 9/11.

Participants climb the equivalent of 110 stories, the height of the World Trade Center, as a personal tribute to those who never made it back down. The ballpark also features 13 flags honoring those lost in Kabul, alongside ten more for West Michigan service members who joined the fight against terrorism.

Registration is $35 for adults and children 18 and under get in free. Day-of registration starts at 8 a.m., while opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. Visit gr911memorialstairclimb.com for details.

Library Card Sign-Up Month with GRPL

Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month all September long, and the perks are stacking up. New sign-ups get a limited-edition card and keychain. Patrons can also enter drawings for prizes like canvas bags, water bottles, and Schuler Books gift cards!

There is also a city-wide seek and find, where if you spot a poster around town and tear off the slip, you may trade it in for a prize at any branch. Cardholders also get discounts all month long at a long list of local coffee spots, Vault of Midnight, and discounts on books at local bookstores.

Head to grpl.org/signupmonth for more information.

Liberation Saturday at Garfield Park

Liberation Saturday is back for its fifth year, bringing the community together this Saturday, September 12 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Garfield Park in Grand Rapids.

The free event, hosted by benevolent whispers, centers on connecting Black and Brown families, youth, entrepreneurs, and creatives with resources, learning, and celebration. This year's lineup includes local vendors, youth life skills workshops, free food and interactive centers, and opportunities to connect with organizations doing meaningful work across West Michigan.

Girl Scouts unveil two new cookies for next season

Girl Scout cookie season isn't officially until January 2027, but two new cookie flavors have been announced!

"Patch Pals" is the organization's first-ever dog cookie: a soft-baked, blueberry muffin-flavored treat for your four-legged friend. "Sparkables" is the first allergy-friendly cookie: a crunchy oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips for families navigating food allergies.

Both will be online-exclusive only starting January 12.

Michigan's Adventure season passes on sale

2027 season passes for Michigan's Adventure are on sale now starting at $105.99, with a limited-time bonus of a free all season drink plan and collectible souvenier cup!

Guests can choose between two options: the hero pass for unlimited visits to Michigan's Adventure, or the Enchanted Legend pass, which adds unlimited access to seven other parks across the country. Both passes come with free parking, food and merchandise discounts, and a buy-one-get-one deal at iFly Detroit.

Current pass holders can save an extra $10 by renewing now, with passes available online or in-person at the park.

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