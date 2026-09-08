Morning Buzz: September 8, 2026

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City of Grand Rapids neighborhood match fund grants distributed

The City of Grand Rapids is putting its money where its neighborhoods are by handing out over $76,000 in neighborhood match fund grants to 25 resident-led projects across the city!

The contracts, ranging from $500 to $5,000, back everything from block parties and cultural dinners to mental health conferences and expungement assistance. Each project went through a community jury review before getting the greenlight.

The next application window opens December 1 through 21 for projects running March through August 2027. Head to grandrapidsmi.gov/nmf to learn more.

Legendary Readers program returns to the KDL

Kent District Library is bringing back Legendary Readers, a reading program for kids in Kindergarten through fifth grade. This year's theme teams up with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Kids who read, write, or visit the library for 100 days this school year can earn a sparkly griffin pen and a shot at a $100 Schuler Books gift card. One lucky winner will score a VIP Family Night at a Griffins hockey game!

You can pick up a tracking log at any KDL branch or use the Beanstack app. Go to kdl.org/legendaryreaders for details.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts celebrating Art A Loan

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts is kicking off its 30th year of Art A Loan September 9, showcasing work from Saugatuck Public School students in Kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The pieces are professionally matted and framed, and area businesses can lease them fro just $175 a year to display in offices, shops, and restaurants around Saugatuck. The opening reception runs 6:30 to 8 p.m. that day, with leasing starting at 7 p.m.

The exhibits stay up through October 9. Visit sc4a.org for more.

Long Road Distillers collaborates with GVSU Athletics

Long Road Distillers has teamed up with GVSU Athletics to launch "Anchor Up" green apple vodka soda, now available just in time for Laker football season!

The ready-to-drink canned cocktail blends green apple, lime, and mint, with 5% ABV. It also features 100 calories and no added sugar. The all-black can takes its look straight from GVSU football's black uniforms.

A portion of every sale goes back to the university's general fund. For locations, go to longroaddistillers.com/spritifinder.

South Haven celebrating Best Beach Day

South Haven's South Beach was just named "Best Beach in Michigan" in USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards! Visit South Haven is hosting Best Beach Day Friday, September 11 to celebrate.

The free celebration includes free hot dogs and beach balls while supplies last, a community tug-of-war and a group photo at 5:15. The big draw is Dunk A Local, an online auction letting residents bid for the chance to send familiar South Haven faces into the dunk tank.

For more information, go to southhaven.org.

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