Morning Buzz: September 4, 2026

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Grand Rapids Labor Day hours

Splash Pads are staying open this Labor Day weekend, even as most City of Grand Rapids services take the holiday off.

City offices, the Butterworth yard waste site and all GRPL locations are closed Monday, September 7. Normal operations resume Tuesday, with a few library branches closing tomorrow and Sunday hours returning to the Main Library starting September 13.

If you're waiting on trash or recycling pickup, expect a one-day delay all week.

Kent Conservation District native plant sale

The Kent Conservation District is helping you add native plants and the chain effect they provide to nature onto your property this fall! Their native plant sale is Saturday, September 26 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. in Grand Rapids.

There is no pre-ordering needed and attendees can buy plants on the spot. They will also have free drop-in education on choosing the right trees and shrubs for your property plus understanding your soil.

For details, go to kentconservation.org.

Rake a Difference volunteer registration open

Volunteer registration is now open for Rake A Difference, a community effort happening Thursday, November 12. The event helps seniors across Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties get their yards ready for winter.

Volunteer teams will rake leaves, clean gutters, and help tackle other fall yard work that can be risky or expensive for older adults. It is free for the seniors involved.

Visit uwsm.org to register.

Talksooner announces partnership with local pizzarias

September is Family Meals Month and Talksooner, a local initiative and youth substance misuse prevention resource, is teaming up with local West Michigan pizzerias for "Any Way You Slice It, Prevention Matters", a campaign encouraging families to talk about youth substance misuse over dinner.

Over 2,500 fliers with conversation tips plus free Talksooner pizza cutters are going out at participating pizzerias across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Holland, and more while supplies last.

The promotion runs through the end of fall. For talking tips and more, go to talksooner.org.

New Growth Project announces partnership with West Michigan Farmlink

A new partnership is making it easier for West Michigan to get locally grown, mission-driven food. New Growth Project, a nonprofit farm in Rockford that provides paying jobs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is now teaming up with West Michigan Farmlink to get its chemical-free produce into more homes and kitchens.

Every purchase supports the farm's peer mentor program, where employees work alongside staff to grow, harvest, and sell food for the community.

To learn more and get involved, head to thenewgrowthproject.org.

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