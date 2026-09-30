Morning Buzz: September 30, 2026

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Evans Acre Family Farm to hold grand re-opening

The farm once known as the home of Gene "The Pumpkin Man" is reopening as Evans Acres Family Farm on Thursday, with a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The new owners took over in 2025 after Gene passed away, and have spent the past year preparing to honor his legacy while building something new on the centennial farm, which dates back to 1885.

Celebrations include a coffee truck, goats, pumpkins, and a giveaway of ten lifetime free pumpkin passes, which are good for one free jack-o-lantern pumpkin every year of life plus ten free mums.

For location and schedule, head to evansacresfamilyfarm.com.

Fall Fest in Holland

Downtown Holland's Fall Fest is back this Friday and Saturday, October 2 and 3.

Professional pumpkin carvers will be carving live in GDK Park, a makers market features over 50 local artisans, and a brand-new tasting tour is open to the 21-and-over crowd. Friday night, the fire truck parade rolls down 8th St. at 7 p.m. on Saturday, kids can check out touch-a-truck at Windmill Island Gardens.

For the full schedule, go to hollandfallfest.com.

Grand Haven weekend events

Grand Haven is rolling out a spooktacular weekend to kick off October! Starting Thursday, "Bones About Town" brings skeleton displays to local businesses all month long, with voting for favorites running through October 23.

Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., "Witches and Warlocks Night Out" turns the streets into a costumed scavenger hunt. The weekend wraps up Saturday with "Chow Down Centertown" featuring ten food trucks, 35 vintage vendors, and a fashion show featuring familiar faces from Grand Haven's Public Safety staff.

Get more details at downtowngh.com.

Charitable Union seeking winter gear donations

The annual Winter Gear Drive for Battle Creek's Charitable Union runs through October 15. Last year, the group handed out over 11,000 winter items, but supplies of adult coats, boots, and snowpants are already running low.

New or gently used gear can be dropped off at participating banks, credit unions, and libraries across the area.

For drop-off spots and how to give, go to charitableunion.org.

Grand Rapids' Gun Violence Memorial art installation applications reopened

The City of Grand Rapids has reopened its call for artists for the Gun Violence Memorial art installation, giving creators more time to submit proposals. This comes after feedback showed the original timeline overlapped with ArtPrize.

The new submission window runs through October 16, and artists who previously applied are asked to resubmit online. The memorial will honor lives impacted by gun violence in all its forms, giving residents a space for reflection and dialogue around prevention.

Artists are asked to propose a three-dimensional or mixed-media piece that can be installed by no more than two people, with a project budget capped at $20,000. A selection committee made up of survivors, affected families, and commuity representatives will review all proposals. For more details, artists can visit grandrapidsmi.gov.

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