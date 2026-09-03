Morning Buzz: September 3, 2026

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New Kalamazoo mural celebrates bicycling

Local muralist Patrick Hershberger will paint a 3,000 square foot mural called "Riding the KRVT" on a building at N. Westnedge and W. Willard in Kalamazoo, celebrating the joys of bicycling along the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail.

The project, which gets underway this September, was selected by building owner Clark Logic with input from Bike Friendly Kalamazoo. Hershberger, who works under the name Bonus Saves, says the mural highlights how the trail supports local bicycling and pedestrian safety while connecting Kalamazoo to trails across the state.

This is part of Bike Friendly Kalamazoo's mural program, which began in 2022 to enrich public spaces and encourage safer, more bike-friendly streets.

GRPL business and job seeking workshops this month

The Grand Rapids Public Library is rolling out a fall series for job seekers and small business owners beginning this Saturday. The biweekly job search series will feature sessions on resume writing, cover letters, and interview prep. It finishes October 3.

Also on the schedule is a small business accounting workshop on September 23 with a repeat on September 30, but in Spanish.

All events are free and held at the Main Library on library street. For more information, go to grpl.org.

Patmos Library celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month

This September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Patmos Library in Jamestown wants you to know your card can do more than check out books.

This year's theme, "A Library Card Hits All The Right Notes", highlights the library's full lineup, from a children's play area and study rooms to a library of things featuring items including a metal detector, projector, and pickleball set. There is also all-ages programming available ranging from storytimes and book clubs to STEM activities and craft markets.

Getting a card is free and anyone who signs up for a new one in September is entered into a special giveaway. Head to patmoslibrary.org or stop in person to get started.

Free admission to Critter Barn on Saturday

Kids get in free at the Critter Barn in Zeeland this Saturday! Kids 17 and under can take advantage of the opportunity from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. In addition to animals, there is a farmyard scavenger hunt with prizes, a new 5,800 square foot playground, and fully paved paths for strollers and wheelchairs.

Adult admission is $10 and seniors and military members and veterans are $8.

Visit critterbarn.org for more information.

Entries open for Motor City Comic Con kids program guide

Motor City Comic Con is inviting kids 12 and under to design the cover of its November 2026 kids program guide! The contest runs through September 28 and entries should be original artwork inspired by comics, superheroes, anime or pop culture, and created with traditional media like markers, pencils, or crayons.

Three finalists will be chosen, then fans get to vote for the grand prize winner on social media in early October. The winner gets their artwork on the official cover, plus a family four-pack of passes to the November convention and a four-pack to Emagine Theatres.

Parents or guardians must submit on the child's behalf at motorcitycomiccon.com.

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