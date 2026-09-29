Morning Buzz: September 29, 2026

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Hand2Hand recieves 2026 Izzo Impact Grant award

Hand2Hand has landed a big boost to keep West Michigan kids fed this Christmas Break, as the nonprofit was named a 2026 Izzo Impact Grant recipient by the Izzo Legacy Foundation. It was the only West Michigan organization selected this year.

The funding will pay for a new ten-item holiday food bag, given to students in addition to their regular weekend bag to help bridge the longer stretch away from school meals. Hand2Hand already serves up to 12,500 students every week and handed out nearly 10,000 food bags this summer.

To learn how you can help, go to h2hkids.org.

Friends of the Library book sale returning this fall

The Friends of the Library book sale from the Grand Rapids Public Library is coming soon! The sale helps support the library's programs and events year-round and is held twice a year in spring and fall.

The fall sale hits the Main Library Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18, with new and used books, music, and movies at discounted rates. On Saturday, the sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every item is $.50.

On Sunday, it runs 1 to 4 p.m. with a "Bring Your Own Bag" for $5. Payment can be made by cash, card, or Venmo. For more information, visit grpl.org.

The Well Being Foundation annual fundraiser this week

The Well Being Foundation is inviting the community to its annual fall fundraiser this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Well Being, located at 540 Leonard St SW in Grand Rapids.

The evening includes light bites, drinks, and conversation. Guests will learn more about the foundation's work using exercise and movement to improve mental health. The nonprofit helps clients afford fitness services and gear, and funds the mental health runner program in partnership with Still I Run.

It is free to attend and donations are welcome. You can find more by searching "The Well Being Foundation" on Givebutter.

Scholarship applications open for Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation

The Black Bear Youth Hockey Foundation is wrapping up their second and final round of applications for its 2026-27 scholarship program, offering a pool of up to $50,000 in need-based aid.

Any Michigan hockey player 18 and under can apply, even if they don't play at a Black Bear Rink. The foundation's goal is to remove financial barriers for those interested in the sport. The foundation has already handed out over $250,000 to over 300 players nationwide.

The final round of applications closes on October 1. Go to blackbearsportsgroup.com/scholarship to apply.

Kobold's Kitchen grand opening this week

Kobold's Kitchen, a board game restaurant and lounge in Grand Rapids' Creston neighborhood is holding its official grand opening Thursday! To celebrate, there will be free coffee all day, free play on any of the 800 board games in the library, discounts on the popular Fry Flight and merch, and a raffle for the board game Wingspan.

The place has been open since June, but the owner says the four-month soft opening let them fine-tune the menu and hours based on community feedback. New menus are on the docket for fall, plus online ordering and membership tiers.

Head to koboldskitchen.com for more information.

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