Morning Buzz: September 28, 2026

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Swan Lake at the Frauenthal Center

World Ballet Company brings its acclaimed production of "Swan Lake" to Muskegon's Frauenthal Center Wednesday at 7 p.m.

This production features a live orchestra performing Tchaikovsky's iconic score in real time, alongside over 150 hand-sewn costumes and hand-painted sets created using centuries-old theatrical techniques.

Tickets range from about $50 and up. They are on sale now at worldballetcompany.com/muskegon2.

Museum Adventure: After Dark at the GRPM

This Thursday, "Museum Adventure: After Dark" returns to the Grand Rapids Public Museum with a haunted theme.

Guests 18 and older get exclusive access to all three floors, including the historic Spillman Carousel, plus themed cocktails, light bites, and spooky science and history activities. There will be a special planetarium show narrated by Patrick Stewart, exploring the violent forces shaping our universe.

The fun runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets start at $50 for members. Proceeds support the museum's collections and educational programs. For tickets and details, go to grpm.org.

WAR Internation hosting human trafficking awareness presentation

Women At Risk, International is bringing an important cause to ArtPrize. The organization hosts "This Means War! Fighting Human Trafficking", a free public event at the Grand Rapids Art Museum tomorrow.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m., letting visitors shop products made by and for trafficking survivors. The main presentation starts at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will hear powerful survivor stories and learn practical ways to prevent, recognize, and respond to trafficking in their own communities.

Seating for the presentation is limited, so organizers recommend reserving a spot online at warinternational.org.

New pride center open in Greenville

Voices of Flat River Pride celebrated the opening of its new Pride Center this past Thursday. The center will offer a range of services, from counseling to recovery support, including a partnership with a local recovery organization that connects people with peer recovery coaches.

Hours are still being finalized. For updates, go to vfrp.org.

School Nurse Fun Run for Holland Hospital

Holland Hospital's 14th annual School Nurse Fun Run returns Thursday at Kollen Park, supporting healthcare for over 13,000 local students.

Since its start in 2013, the event has raised over $432,000 for Holland Hospital's school nurse program, which places registered nurses in 30 school buildings across the region. Participants can choose a 5K run or a 1.5-mile walk/run. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. and the race begins at 6.

Students can join free by committing to a personal health goal using the code FUNRUN26. Adult registration is $20. To register or donate, head to hollandhospital.org/schoolnurserun.

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