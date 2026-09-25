Morning Buzz: September 25, 2026

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Brickworld at DeVos Place

Brickworld, one of the largest Lego expos in the country, returns for its fourth year at DeVos Place this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, guests can explore 50,000 square feet of original Lego displays, build at interactive play stations, and shop vendor booths to add to their collections. One of these exhibits includes the "World of Lights", where illuminated builds will be featured as the hall lights go off.

The expo runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For tickets, go to brickworld.com.

Saugatuck dog park reopen after renovations

The Tails N' Trails Dog Park is back open in Saugatuck Township! The township celebrated the reopening of its newly renovated dog park yesterday during its "Dog Days of Summer" event at the park.

The renovation, funded by about $160,000 from the township's voter-approved parks millage, focused on improving accessibility, usability, and the overall experience at the township's only dog park.

You can learn more about the upgrades at saugatucktownshipmi.gov.

Michigan Museums Association recognizing ten West Michigan inductees

The Michigan Museums Association will present its 2026 Colleague Champion Awards on October 21, recognizing ten West Michigan museum professionals and volunteers among the 48 honorees this year.

The awards are a peer-nominated honor recognizing museum workers for going above and beyond, whether through exhibit design, fundraising, community outreach, or mentoring colleagues.

You can see the full list of winners at michiganmuseums.org.

Mental health and cyberbullying town hall at Grand Haven Momentum Center

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven is hosting a town hall on mental health and cyberbullying this Monday, September 28, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The event is free, open to the community, and available in person or virtually. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joins five other panelists from law enforcement, mental health, and victim advocacy for the discussion, with staff from congresswoman Hillary Scholten's office also on hand.

Registration is required. Sign up at momentumcentergh.org/townhall-cyberbullying.

Documentary screening on revival of Ferris State's marching band

After three decades, the sounds of the Ferris State University Marching Band have returned. A special documentary showcasing the people, purpose, and hope behind the marching band's first season back is being aired this homecoming weekend at the Big Rapids Theatre.

The first airing happens today at 11 a.m. Another screening will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 a seat and space is limited.

The film follows the marching band from its first camp in 2025 to its first season on the field. You can see more at marchingbandfilm.com.

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