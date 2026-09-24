Morning Buzz: September 24, 2026

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Kentwood community center grand opening

Kentwood's brand-new community center is throwing open its doors this weekend! The city is celebrating the grand opening this Saturday with guided tours, family activities, live music, food trucks, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the community center on Walma Ave SE. The first 500 attendees will receive giveaways. No registration is needed to attend.

The facility officially opens Monday, October 5. For details, go to kentwood.us/communitycenter.

Help name Brewery Vivant's new space!

Brewery Vivant is letting the community name its newest space! The East Hills brewery has narrowed down community submissions to seven finalists for the name of its new event venue, including "The Roost", "The Abbey", "Cherry Room", "The Brew House", "East Hills Hall", "Le Maison Vivant", and "Event Venue Near Me".

The roughly 3,500 square foot space is being built out of former brewing and production area, and will hold up to 150 guests for weddings, corporate events, and community celebrations. It is expected to open this fall with bookings already being taken.

Voting is now open on Brewery Vivant's website and social media pages.

Veterans In Pfizer auto show this weekend

This Saturday, Pfizer's volunteer group "Veterans In Pfizer", hosts its fourth annual auto show to benefit Talons Out Honor Flight. Organizers expect over 300 cars, trucks, and bikes in Pfizer's western parking lot on Portage Road in Kalamazoo.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to about 2 p.m., kicking off with the national anthem and flyover by an L39 Albatross. Guests can expect visits from the Army National Guard, State Police, and Sheriff's Mounted Division. Awards will be distributed for Best Car, Best Bike, and Best Off-Road Truck.

Event proceeds support local Veterans heading to Washington D.C. on an upcoming honor flight mission. For more information, go to talonsouthonorflight.org.

Kaden Blaze releases second book

For the second time, ten-year-old Kaden Stevenson, known to fans as "Kaden Blaze", was on the University of Michigan-Flint's campus yesterday for a preview of his newest book!

Titled Kaden Blaze Meets the Flu Fighters , Kaden's story is real. At age seven, flu complications landed him in the hospital and cost him both legs. Another child in the hospital at the time didn't survive. Kaden told his mom that he must have superpowers for making it through and wanted to use them to protect other kids.

In the new book, Kaden teams up with flu fighters from around the country. Pre-orders are available now in English and Spanish, with shipping expected in early October. For more information, go to familiesfightingflu.org.

Author Rhonda Roorda at Schuler Books for release event

Rhonda Roorda, a Michigan author and Black transracial adoptee raised by white parents, will discuss her new memoir Torn From The Root this Friday at Schuler Books.

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the 28th St. location in Grand Rapids. Roorda will be joined in conversation by Rev. Dr. Reginald Smith.

A Calvin University grad, Roorda's work has been featured on "Good Morning America" and the Emmy-winning series "This Is Us".

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