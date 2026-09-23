Morning Buzz: September 23, 2026

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Author Dave Eggers in Muskegon

Celebrated author Dave Eggers comes to Muskegon's Frauenthal Theater as part of the county's 2026 Big Read program. It's happening Tuesday, November 17, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the talk beginning at 7 p.m.

Eggers will discuss his journey as an author, artist, and community activist with Muskegon Community College faculty member Sean Colcleassure. Three of Eggers' books anchor this year's Big Read theme, "America's Story: Our Choices Matter".

The event is free and open to all, but registration is required at muskegonadl.bibliocommons.com.

Ellen Ochoa at the Air Zoo

Former NASA astronaut Ellen Ochoa, the first Latina to fly in space, is heading to Southwest Michigan next month! Kalamazoo College says Ochoa will headline a free community event at the Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Museum in Portage on October 13, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Ochoa flew four space missions and later ran NASA's Johnson Space Center. In 2024, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The evening begins at 5:40 p.m. with a performance from El Concilio's Ballet Folklorico Kalamazoo, followed by Ochoa's keynote at 6. It's free and open to all, but registration closes October 1.

Wealthy Street Block Party

The second-annual Wealthy Street Block Party takes over the corner of Wealthy and Eastern this Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m.

Expect a full day of local music, food and drink, an artisan market with nearly 20 local makers, and a kids' zone packed with face painting and a mobile library.

The music lineup features all local acts spanning a variety of genres, plus the Wealthy Theatre will bring "Shrek" to a giant inflatable screen at 7:30 p.m. complete with a costume contest and swamp-themed drinks.

First Public Safety House at Norton Shores' Fire Station #3

The City of Norton Shores is inviting families to their Public Safety House, running from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station #3 on Pontaluna Rd.

It's the department's first open house, packed with truck rides, police and fire displays, door prizes, and a look at the department's new Canteen 450. The big focus this year will be on lithium-ion battery safety, where firefighters will provide a live demonstration highlighting the pace at which a home fire spreads.

Visitors will also vote on this year's second grade fire prevention poster contest finalists. Admission is free. Visit nortonshores.org for more information.

2026 JungleCon being held in Grand Rapids

JungleCon 2026 brings Midwest plant lovers together at The Sheraton Grand Rapids airport hotel this Sunday for a day of buying, selling, and trading houseplants.

Over 40 vendors will offer tropical plants, rare collector specimens, botanical artwork, and handmade accessories, making it one of West Michigan's largest indoor plant gatherings. Kids can also get a free plant at the kid's corner while supplies last, while VIP ticket holders can play plant bingo for a chance at big prizes.

This year's event also supports the Beau Wilder Mental Health Movement in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. For tickets and vendor info, go to junglecon.net.

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