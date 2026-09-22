Morning Buzz: September 22, 2026

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Bark Fest hosted by K9 Resorts

It's National Dog Week and K9 Resorts is celebrating! The business is hosting Bark Fest this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location on 28th St. next to the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids.

The event brings together 27 vendors and organizations including the Humane Society of West Michigan, Hearts of Hope dog rescue and Golden Retriever Rescue of Michigan, all showcasing adoptable pups looking for their forever homes. There will also be a dog-focused farmers-style market with specialty vendors, plus resources from groups like Pleasant Hearts Dog Food Pantry and PAWS With A Cause.

Workforce training taking place at Goodwill Muskegon

Goodwill Industries of West Michigan and the Musketon Area Intermediate School District are teaming up to create a shared workforce training hub at Goodwill's Career Center on Apple Ave.

Starting this fall, career and technical education students will take HVAC and advanced manufacturing classes there, getting hands-on training with real industry equipment. The partnership has already landed $750,000 in state funding to build out the advanced manufacturing program.

You can get more information at goodwillwm.org.

Allegan to feature farm-to-table dining evening experience

"We're All Seedfolks: A Farm-To-Table Community Experience" takes over Griswold Auditorium in Allegan this Friday.

The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with A Taste of Allegan County, letting guests sample locally-grown food and meet the farmers behind it. At 7 p.m., the play "Seedfolks" takes the stage, telling the story of strangers who became a community through a shared garden. The evening wraps up at 8 p.m. with a family style farm-to-table dinner and conversation about connection and belonging within Allegan County's food system.

A $25 sponsorship secures a seat at the table. Advanced registration is required and space is limited.

Poet Endlesswill attempting world record break at ArtPrize

William "Endlesswill" Davis is trying to write more than 100 original poems in just 24 hours, all live, in public, on vintage typewriters!

Visitors can watch him work in real time at ArtPrize and suggest topics for his poems. Davis is aiming to break a documented record of 102 poems in a day, with a personal goal of 120. He plans to repeat the challenge throughout ArtPrize.

You can find Will at his installation at the DeVos Place convention center.

ArtPrize event taking place at GVSU's Pew Campus

GVSU is hosting a unique Friday night event! "The Art and Science of Psychology" takes over the Pew Campus in Grand Rapids from 6 to 9 p.m.

The highlight of the evening is ArtPrize artist and longtime GVSU psychology professor Leon Lou, who will create live pencil-and-watercolor portraits throughout the night, free for anyone who wants to sit and take home the finished art. The evening also features three short talks exploring psychology from unexpected angles, plus student and faculty research posters on cognition and language.

The event is free and open to the public, although registration is required online.

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