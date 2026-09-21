Morning Buzz: September 21, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Rosa Parks Essay Writing Contest entries open

The Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission is hosting its annual Rosa Parks Essay Writing Contest, inviting students in grades 9 through 12 to write on this year's theme, "Quiet Courage to Digital Voices".

Students will explore what role social media should play in creating positive change today, just as Rosa Parks used the media of her time to spread her message. Winners in each grade group will take home $1,000 for first place, $750 for second, and $500 for third.

Essays are due October 16 and winners will be announced December 4 at Grand Rapids City Hall.

Restaurant Week GR is back!

Restaurant Week GR returns November 6 through 14, giving diners nine days to taste their way through Grand Rapids' best restaurants.

Now in its 17th year, the event features fixed-price menus at $25, $35, or $45 for two or more courses. New this year, diners can vote for their favorites in expanded categories, from "Best Overall Experience" to "Most Creative Menu".

Sign up for updates and early access at restaurantweekgr.com.

GRPM's new archive space now open

The Grand Rapids Public Museum just threw open the doors to its archives, giving the community access to more than 250,000 artifacts and specimens for the first time.

The newly completed public space at 223 Washington St SE creates new learning and research opportunities for students, educators, and residents to explore West Michigan's history up close.

Last week's opening also included the dedication of an America250 plaque, marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Monster Mash Cemetery designs open for Portage residents

Portage is inviting community members to design their own gravestones for this year's Monster Mash Cemetery.

Gravestones must be made of wood or plywood at least half an inch thick, sized between 2x2 feet and 4x8 feet, and should depict fictional, family-friendly characters. They also need a protective topcoat as they will be displayed outdoors.

Drop your creation off at the Department of Public Works anytime through Friday, October 9 during normal business hours. It is free to participate in and no registration is required.

Barkademy Award nominations open

Nominations are open for the second annual Barkademy Awards from Bark TV, letting anyone upload photos and videos of their pup at watchbarktv.com through October 19!

Categories range from "Cutest" and "Best Trick" to new additions like "Best Pup Cup", "Working Dog of the Year", and "Best Reunion", honoring those heartwarming homecoming videos.

A panel of celebrity judges will pick the winners which will be announced on a special Bark TV program.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok