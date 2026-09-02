Morning Buzz: September 2, 2026

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Enlighten returning to Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens' holiday light spectacle is back! "Enlighten" returns for its third season November 23 through January 10, with some new surprises along the way.

The one-mile outdoor walking path features choreographed light displays synced to music, weaving past world-renowned sculptures by artists like Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin. New this year, the Scarlatti Sculpture Midpoint gets a fresh lighting and music makeover, plus a new hot chocolate bar in the children's garden and brand-new grand finale inside the tropical conservatory.

Meijer Gardens members can grab timed tickets now with public sales opening September 8. The experience runs 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. on select days.

SparkLab! Smithsonian ending at Holland Museum

After seven years, SparkLab! Smithsonian is leaving the Holland Museum. The final day to experience the hands-on exhibit and its Wizard of Oz theme is September 15.

The space will transform into the new Wichers Gallery, honoring the museum's founder. The museum is also turning its current Focus Gallery into a new family gallery, geared towards children ages two through nine, plus revamping another space for school and family programming. Both new spaces are expected to open spring 2027.

The museum offers free admission every second Monday, so it is possible to see this all September 14 from 4 to 7 P.M.! For more information, go to hollandmuseum.org.

AARP Michigan offering Broadway Grand Rapids ticket discount

Theater fans, you're in luck! AARP Michigan has teamed up with Broadway Grand Rapids to offer up to 20% off tickets for the 2026-27 season, and you don't need to be a member to cash in!

The seven-show lineup kicks off with "Hell's Kitchen" September 15 through 20, followed by "The Notebook", "Maybe Happy Ending", "Six", "Beauty and the Beast", "Death Becomes Her", and wrapping up with "Phantom Of The Opera" next August.

Buy your tickets online.

Free admission to Blandford Nature Center this month

Blandford Nature Center is once more rolling out free admission all September thanks to a donation from Meijer. That means free access to 264 acres of forests, meadows, and wetlands, plus eight miles of trails, the Blandford fam, and 30 animal ambassadors.

There are plenty of events happening throughout the month as well, including evening hikes with animals, wild food foraging, and more. The visitor center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. with the exception of Labor Day. Trails are open daily from dawn to dusk.

For more information, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Free dental care from Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Dental is opening its doors for free care on Friday, September 18 as part of its annual Smiles From The Heart event.

From 8 A.M. to 1 P.M., volunteer dentists, hygenists, and assistants will provide one free cleaning service, whether that be a cleaning, filling, or extraction, to community members who have put off dental care due to cost or lack of insurance. It is on a first-come, first-served basis, and once capacity is reached, services will stop - even if it's before 1 P.M.

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