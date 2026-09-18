Morning Buzz: September 18, 2026

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Creston Pride this Sunday

Creston Pride returns this Sunday, hosted by En Vivo Church and the Creston Neighborhood Association at Berean Baptist Church.

The family-friendly event features local performers, activities, vendors, and food, all aimed at celebrating the diversity and inclusivity that make the neighborhood feel like home.

For more information, head to envivochurch.com/crestonpride.

Uptown GR unveils new tiny door art installation

Tiny Doors Uptown GR is a new free, self-guided art hunt featuring 30 handcrafted miniature doors hidden throughout Eastown, East Hills, East Fulton, and Wealthy Street. It's an official ArtPrize 2026 entry, and visitors can follow a three-mile trail or create their own route as they search for tiny doors tucked into windows, shop displays, and other unexpected spots.

It is curated by Uptown GR's events team and a group of local volunteers, with no ticket or app needed. The doors are expected to stay year-round with more installations planned for the future.

For the full trail map and details, go to uptowngr.com/tiny-doors-ugr.

Joy In Teaching grant applications open

Members First Credit Union is opening applications for its Joy In Teaching grants, offering 40 grants of $500 to Pre-K through 12th grade educators across the state. The application window runs through October 15, and winners will be announced November 30.

Past recipients have used the funding towards classroom supplies, STEM projects, mental wellness resources, and classroom air conditioning.

Educators can apply online at mfcu.net/teachergrants.

GRR nominated in USA Today's "Best Small Airport" readers' choice awards

The Gerald R Ford International Airport is a Readers' Choice finalist for USA Today's "Best Small Airport" award, and voting is open daily through October 5.

The nomination comes after a big year for the airport, including the opening of its $135 million terminal enhancement project and Michigan's first consolidated rental car facility, a $156 million investment.

It is the state's second-busiest airport, serving over four million passengers annually and contributing over $7 billion to the local economy. Head to 10best.usatoday.com to cast your vote.

Tanger Outlets' Fall Harvest Day Festival

The Fall Harvest Day Festival takes over Tanger Outlets tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Free family activities include a petting zoo, face painting, a DJ, inflatables, and more.

While there, shoppers are encouraged to donate old shoes through a partnership with Sneaker Impact, which re-purposes footwear into materials for future soft-play surfaces and keeps shoes out of landfills.

It happens during Tanger's semi-annual sale as well, so deals on top brands will also be available.

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