Morning Buzz: September 17, 2026

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Phase Zero pilot program to benefit local musicians

Grand Rapids is testing out a new way to support local musicians. The city just launched Phase Zero, a pilot program certifying 15 to 18 musicians as official city vendors and paying them for free public performances across Ward 3.

The shows happen Saturday, September 26 alongside SouthPrize, Southtown's neighborhood art and culture event during ArtPrize. Musicians interested in participating can connect through the Michigan Music Alliance, which guides them through the certification process.

The pilot includes a combined $50,000 investment from the Third Ward Equity Fund and Southtown CIA. The city will evaluate results after the performance window closes to decide whether to expand citywide in 2027.

Harmony Brewing Pig Roast

Harmony Brewing Company hosts its third annual Parking Lot Pig Roast this Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m., teaming up with the Eastown Streetfair for a day of food, beer, and music.

Chef Gabe will serve up a menu with southern and Italian flair paired with Harmony's own craft beer.

Live music from Strange Plains caps off the evening from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Emergency Preparedness Workshop in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women's Club is hosting a free "Get Ready! Stay Ready!" emergency preparedness workshop this Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Community House.

In partnership with the city's Office of Emergency Management, the workshop will teach families what supplies to have and even hand out starter items for emergency go-bags.

Experts will also share tips on building a communication plan and staying prepared, sponsored in part by an AARP Community Challenge Grant.

Just Off Broadway Museum opening entertainment memorabilia collection

The Just Off Broadway Museum is unveiling Michigan's largest private collection of entertainment memorabilia, with the grand opening slated for October 1.

Founder Terry Dennison started the collection 56 years ago with just four pieces from an MGM Studio auction, which has now expanded to include authentic costumes worn by Judy Garland and Yul Brynner, plus pieces from "Fantasy Island" and "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In".

For now, tours are by appointment only on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with general admission set at $15. For more information or to schedule a visit, head to justoffbroadwaymuseum.org.

Gryphon Place Suicide Prevention Walk

Gryphon Place is rallying Southwest Michigan for its 13th annual Suicide Prevention Walk this Saturday at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo.

The event includes a resource fair, panel discussion with mental health experts and those with lived experience, and a 5K walk through downtown. There is also a 1K option available.

Registration is $30 and opens at 8:30 a.m. The panel discussion begins at 9:30 with the walk starting at 10 a.m. For more information on registering, donating, or volunteering, visit gryphon.org/spw.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call or text 988 any time for support.

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