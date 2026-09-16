Morning Buzz: September 16, 2026

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River Bank Run registration open

Registration is now open for the Amway River Bank Run, which is set for Saturday, May 8, 2027!

The event features the largest 25K road race in the country, plus the only 25K wheelchair and handcycle divisions in the world, alongside a 10K, two 5K options, and a 5K walk.

For the first 50 hours, runners can save 10% with the code CELEBRATE50. Register now at amwayriverbankrun.com.

The Southerner raising money for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

The Southerner in Saugatuck is paying tribute to Dolly Parton, having built their menu around Appalachian families who brought their southern cooking to Michigan.

From now through September 30, The Southerner is raising money for the Allegan County Chapter of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that sends free books to kids from birth through age five.

You can also round up your bill to donate or try a specially-created cocktail called "The Dirt Road Martini". For more information, go to thesouthernermi.com.

KVCC turns 60

Kalamazoo Valley Community College is turning 60, and the whole community is invited to the party!

A free 60th anniversary celebration takes over downtown Kalamazoo's Arcadia Commons Campus this Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The family-friendly event features live music from DJ Chuck, dance performances, face painting, planetarium shows, and complimentary food made by the college's culinary students.

The college will also attempt to create the "World's Largest Community College Family Reunion Photo" at 6 p.m. in the courtyard outside the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. The event is free and open to all ages, including students, alumni, or the general public.

Sickle Cell Walk and Roll

A second annual event is bringing together patients, families, and healthcare organizations across West Michigan for Sickle Cell Awareness Month. University of Michigan Health-West is hosting the Sickle Cell Walk and Roll this Saturday, September 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Wyoming campus on Metro Way.

THe one-mile walk is free and open to all ages and abilities, with free food, a DJ, face painting, a photo booth, and a blood drive run by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan.

Sickle Cell Disease affects about one in 365 Black births in the U.S. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person. Registration is free at runsignup.com.

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