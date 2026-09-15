Morning Buzz: September 15, 2026

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Safe Water International Ministries leading efforts in Nepal-Tibet flood recovery

A Grand Rapids-based ministry is racing to get clean water to Nepal after devastating flooding left an estimated 85,000 people without safe drinking water.

Safe Water International Ministries is mobilizing resources with West Michigan water engineer Rich Grant preparing to return to Nepal to resupply local teams. The organization uses chlorine producing units that turn salt, water, and electricity into chlorine for disinfecting water, and trains local leaders to keep production going themselves.

Trained teams are responding, with plans to establish up to ten more production centers along the hard-hit river corridor. Those interested in supporting the effort can donate at swimforhim.org/donate.

Kent County launching Deer Connections program to mitigate Cervidae population

Kent County has a pilot program starting this fall that aims to get more hunters onto private land in hopes of better managing the deer population, cutting down on deer/vehicle crashes, with a side benefit of getting harvested venison to people who need food.

It's called "Deer Connections", a new online platform launching this fall as a pilot program in the county which continues to see some of the highest numbers of deer/vehicle crashes in the state. More deer were killed by vehicles than hunters in 2024.

Two public open houses are planned this week for anyone who wants to learn more. One is this Thursday in Cedar Springs and the other is on Friday in Grand Rapids. For details, go to deerconnections.com.

Literacy Center of West Michigan wins 2026 Kislak Family Foundation prize

Grand Rapids' Literacy Center of West Michigan was awarded the 2026 Kislak Family Foundation prize, worth $100,000.

It is part of the Library of Congress Literacy Awards, with the center's family literacy program focusing on adult literacy, free instruction through local partnerships, and built around specific needs identified by adult learners themselves.

Founded in 1986, the center serves about 1,300 learners every year. It was one of four organizations worldwide to receive a top prize this year alongside groups in Brazil, South Africa, and New York.

Insomnia Cookies' PJ Party today

Pajamas are the party attire as Insomnia Cookies brings back its eighth-annual PJ Party tonight, and it comes with a free cookie!

Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, anyone who shows up in their pajamas at an Insomnia Cookies bakery in the U.S. or Canada can grab a free classic cookie. No purchase or rewards membership is needed. Some select campus bakeries are holding giveaways, prize wheels, and more, with one lucky student winning a full dream dorm package and free cookies for one year.

For details, go to try.insomniacookies.com/pjparty2026.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating Bring The Joy Day today

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away ten million bites of joy, and you can be a part of it for free. The brand's six-week celebration runs through October 4, but the big day is today, the first national Bring The Joy Day.

The first 300 guests at every bakery nationwide get a free confetti bundtlet with no purchase necessary. Throughout the celebration, guests can also try two limited flavors, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cake and a new Apple Pie flavor.

Find your nearest location at nothingbundtcakes.com.

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