Morning Buzz: September 14, 2026

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"Maybe Happy Ending" coming to DeVos Performance Hall

A six-time Tony Award-winning musical is coming to Grand Rapids, and it's arriving before most of the country sees it!

"Maybe Happy Ending" launches its first-ever national tour this fall, and DeVos Performance Hall is one of its earliest stops ahead of markets like Chicago. The show won "Best Musical" at this year's Tony Awards and has been called "astonishing" by the New York Times. Original Broadway company members will be performing the lead roles.

Performances run November 10 through 15 with tickets limited to nine per account. For more information, visit grandrapids.broadway.com.

Hudsonville Dental holding "Smiles From The Heart" dental event

Hudsonville Dental will host its annual "Smiles From The Heart" event this Friday, offering free cleanings, fillings, or extractions to anyone who's put off treatment due to cost or lack of insurance.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the office on Central Boulevard, and it's first-come, first-served, so lines often form early. Last year, volunteers treated 93 patients and donated nearly $39,000 in care.

For more details, go to hudsonvilledental.com.

Dr. Delia Fernandez-Jones visiting Hope College

Hope College is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a free public lecture. Tomorrow afternoon, Dr. Delia Fernandez-Jones will speak at the Jack H. Miller Center for Musical Arts in Holland. She is an associate dean and history professor at Michigan State University, and the award-winning author of a book on Latinx history in Grand Rapids.

Her talk begins at 3:30 p.m. and will focus on inclusive placemaking and belonging followed by a Q and A and panel discussion.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, go to hope.edu.

Oddlympics heading to Kalamazoo's Rotary Satellite Club

The Rotary Satellite Club of Kalamazoo is hosting its second-annual "Oddlympics" this Wednesday afternoon at Honor Credit Union Stadium.

Teams of four will face off in quirky challenges like twisted relay races and oversized obstacle games. It's not just about the best time! Points are awarded for performance and costume style. All proceeds benefit Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation.

Registration is $100 per four-person team and includes a ballpark meal and drink. Spectators are welcome to attend. For more information, head to oddlympics.com.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program returning to Patmos Library

Patmos Library in Hudsonville has relaunched its "1,000 Books Before Kindergarten" program, encouraging families to read together and track their progress toward a big goal. Kids earn stickers and prizes at every 100-book milestone and get a medal, certificate, and chance to ring the library bell when they hit 1,000.

The program is open to any child who hasn't started Kindergarten yet. Families can sign up at the circulation desk.

For more information, go to patmoslibrary.org.

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