Morning Buzz: September 11, 2026

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High school football returning to LMCU Ballpark

Friday Night Lights are heading back to LMCU Ballpark! High School football returns to the venue for the first time since 2019 when the Sparta Spartans host the Coopersville Broncos on Friday, October 2.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. General admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors, with kids under five free.

Fans looking for something extra can grab drink rail seats for $20, Topps tables for $100, or a suite for $700.

Promise Walk for Preeclampsia awareness tomorrow

The Preeclampsia Foundation is hosting its annual Promise Walk For Preeclampsia tomorrow, bringing together families, survivors, and healthcare professionals to shine a light on the topic.

Preeclampsia is a hypertensive condition that can threaten the lives of both mothers and babies during pregnancy. The walk is part of a nationwide series supporting the foundation's mission of education, research, and better healthcare outcomes for those affected. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park.

Walk-up registration is welcome but organizers encourage signing up ahead of time. Go to preeclampsia.org for more information.

Fall Peddlers' Market in Zeeland

The Fall Peddlers' Market and Little Peddlers' event takes over Main Street in downtown Zeeland tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The twelfth-annual market features over 100 vendors selling everything from handmade children's clothing and jewelry to vintage furniture, fresh bread, and architectural salvage. The Little Peddlers' market gives young entrepreneurs a chance to sell their own creations.

The event falls within the downtown social district as well, with live music and food trucks also present.

Entries open for this year's Write Michigan short story contest

Over 1,000 entries were submitted last year to the Kent District Library's annual Write Michigan short story contest, and it's back for it's fifteenth year.

Open to Michigan writers of all ages, with separate categories for youth, teens, and adults. To mark the milestone, organizers are offering 15 cash prizes this year. The top prize is the judge's choice with $500, while public votes and judge's choice finalists take home $250.

All stories must be 3,000 words or fewer, written by current Michigan residents, and submitted by Sunday, November 15. Submission cost is $10 for writers 18 and older, while 17 and under can send their materials in for free. Go to writemichigan.org for more information.

Waffle Stix giving away waffles this weekend

Waffle Stix is hosting a community giveback event on Sunday, handing out the first 100 waffles free to the community. Another local business has already stepped up to sponsor an additional 50 waffles, and the door is open for more businesses to join in and help give away even more.

This is happening at the Family Farm and Home at the Great Lakes Mall in Fruitport from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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