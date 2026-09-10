Morning Buzz: September 10, 2026

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Bryan Cranston in Grand Rapids for ArtPrize

"Breaking Bad" fans, get ready! Bryan Cranston is heading to Grand Rapids this fall!

His agave spirits brand Dos Hombres joins ArtPrize 2026 as an official sponsor. Throughout the event, Dos Hombres will be featured at bars and restaurants across the city, with Cranston himself traveling to Grand Rapids for the closing weekend to explore the installations and join the ArtPrize awards celebration on October 3.

While in town, he will also host a private seminar for area high school and college students on acting and storytelling. ArtPrize 2026 runs September 18 through October 3, but preview week kicks off this Saturday through September 17.

Party With a Purpose in Muskegon

The Party With a Purpose Gala is back in Muskegon for it's fourth year. The event is held by the nonprofit Life Align, a peer-led recovery organization supporting those impacted by addiction.

It is happening this Saturday at the Frauenthal's Hilt Building and brings live music, dinner, auctions, and recovery stories meant to inspire. Money raised will help expand access to recovery support, overdose prevention, and peer coaching across Muskegon County.

Tickets are $90 and still available on givebutter.com.

Show Your Library Card in the Grand Haven/Spring Lake area

Grand Haven and Spring Lake are celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month with a "Show Your Card" deal running through September 30.

Loutid District and Spring Lake District libraries have teamed up with dozens of local businesses offering discounts and freebies, all you have to do is show your library card.

Don't have a card yet? Getting one is free and easy, just bring a valid ID to either library or sign up online. For the full list of participating businesses, head to loutitlibrary.org.

Face Off Theatre Company presents "Harlem Duet"

Face Off Theatre Company is opening its eleventh season with a story that flips a classic on its head. "Harlem Duet" re-imagines Shakespear's "Othello", but this time, the focus is on Billie, Othello's first wife.

The play moves across three eras of Black history and is presented in collaboration with Kalamazoo College where the performances will be held.

Shows run September 11 through 20. For tickets and showtimes, go to faceofftheatre.com.

Study reveals best Michigan cities for thrifting

A new study ranked the best Michigan cities for thrifting, and Grand Rapids-Wyoming-Kentwood landed in second place statewide, with 99 thrift and second-hand stores serving the area.

Kalamazoo-Portage took the top spot with the highest number of stores per capita, followed by Ann Arbor in third. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn came in last on the list.

The study from leather experts at Lusso Leather found Michigan overall has more thrift stores per capita than the national average, with the company's CEO saying that a strong second-hand market often means people in the area invest in quality pieces that are built to last.

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