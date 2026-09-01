Morning Buzz: September 1, 2026

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Yankee Clipper Branch reopening September 8

The Yankee Clipper Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library is reopening a week from today, Tuesday, September 8, after crews completed repairs following water damage and mold remediation.

The branch, located at 2025 Leonard Street NE, is now fully safe for staff and patrons to return. Guests can set new holds for pickup at Yankee Clipper, return materials to the book drops, and expect events to resume at the location. Anyone who switched their default pickup location during the closure is asked to update their account back to Yankee Clipper.

To learn more, go to grpl.org.

Puppy Pals Live in Marshall

The Franke Center for the Arts in Marshall is kicking off its new season with a show straight off the stage of America's Got Talent. "Puppy Pals Live" brings adopted and rescued dogs to Marshall High School's auditorium on Saturday, September 12, performing jumps, tricks, and comedy for the whole family.

Doors open at 7 P.M. and the show begins at 8 P.M. Tickets are around $35 with reduced-price student tickets available. There is also an opportunity to meet the dogs after the show, as well as pick up merchandise and photos.

Visit thefranke.org for tickets.

Cosmic Contact now permanent exhibit at GRCM

The Grand Rapids Children's Museum has officially launched its new Lego space exhibit, "Cosmic Contact", now open as a permanent part of the museum!

The hands-on exhibit lets kids build space stations, test spacecraft against simulated meteor strikes, and even experiment with building in zero gravity at the star gate. There is also a Duplo building area for the youngest explorers and a growing collaborative Lego mural created by local artist Jack Edison.

The exhibit was designed in partnership with award-winning Studio Gyroscope, who is also working with the museum on plans for its future STEAM lab project. Cosmic Contact is also included with regular museum admission. Get your tickets at grcm.org.

Murder Mystery Nights on the S.S. Badger

The S.S. Badger is adding two new murder mystery nights this fall, and all the fun happens at the ship's dock in Ludington.

First is an Old Hollywood whodunit on Saturday, September 12, then a 90s themed mystery on Saturday, October 3. Both nights run 8 to 11 P.M. Guests will mingle, investigate, and help crack the case, with a cash bar available dockside.

Tickets run $45 per person and only 100 are available per night. Food and beverages are not included. Visit pureludington.com for details.

Survey: Lake MI ranked #3 in Boatbooker's "15 Best Boating Lakes of 2026"

We already know it's the best, but Lake Michigan just earned a spot among the top boating lakes in the country! Boatbooker ranked it number three on its list of the 15 Best Boating Lakes in the U.S. for 2026, behind only Lake Hahoe and Lake Powell.

The lake is 307 miles long and reaches depths of over 900 feet in places, creating reliable winds for sailing and waves that can rival the ocean. Boatbooker's CEO says Lake Michigan delivers everything boaters want from a coastline all in one freshwater lake.

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