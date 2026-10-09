Morning Buzz: October 9, 2026

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MI College Match helps students with scholarship opportunites and admission offers

Michigan high school students are getting college admission offers without filling out a single application. Through a statewide program called MI College Match, students have now received more than 25,000 admission offers and more than 1.2 billion dollars in scholarship opportunities. On average, each participating student has gotten 14 offers, and every one has received at least one. 26 Michigan colleges and universities are taking part, including Grand Valley State, Calvin, Aquinas and Grand Rapids Community College. Profiles can be started through June 1 of next year. To sign up, head to micollegematch.com.

Amway Stadium's new website is live

Soccer fans... your info is just a click away. Amway Stadium now has its own website... and it's live. The stadium is going up in downtown Grand Rapids right next to the city's YMCA and adjacent to US 131... and will be home to Athletic Club Grand Rapids of MLS NEXT Pro. The site has an event calendar, ticket information, parking and directions, and stadium FAQs. Don't forget the first game is set for March 19, 2027. You can also sign up for email updates as the stadium takes shape. Go to amwaystadium.com.

Guiding Light's 5k to benefit their addiction recovery programs

Guiding Light is hosting its fifth annual 5K run/walk tomorrow at Millennium Park's Grant Pavilion. The race starts at 9 a.m. and day-of registration opens at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit the men and women in Guiding Light's addiction recovery programs, which are 100% donor-funded and free to participants. Everyone who registers gets a race shirt and swag bag, and racers are automatically entered to win one of two electric scooters. The organization says physical activity builds confidence and discipline, an important part of long-term recovery. To register in advance, head to guidinglightworks.org/5k.

New exhibit on censorship and banned books at Loutit District Library

The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is once more featuring books that had to battle just to be. The exhibit, on its upper level all October long, features a timeline of censorship and books that were challenged or banned around the world. See if one of your favorites made the list... you can even try the banned book guessing game for a chance to win gift cards. Don't forget on Monday, October 19th the library is showing the film "The Librarians", a documentary about librarians across the country facing pushback over books on race and LGBTQ topics. More info — go to loutitlibrary.org.

Toys 'R Us is coming to Tanger Outlets

Toys"R"Us is making a comeback in West Michigan. A 5,000-square-foot pop-up shop is opening this month at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids, across from Russo Italian Restaurant & Market and 5 Lakes Brew Pub. The store will carry family favorites like arts and crafts, action figures, puzzles, electronics, books and games. Tanger's marketing director says the brand brings a nostalgic touch that generations of families know and love. Also joining the center this fall is La Vie en Rose, a Quebec-based specialty store for women offering lingerie, swimwear and loungewear. For more, head to tanger.com/grandrapids.

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