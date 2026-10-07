Morning Buzz: October 7, 2026

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Hope Network has landed a $600-thousand dollar federal grant to expand mental health and suicide prevention training across Michigan. The goal is to train an additional 5,000 people over the next three years. The grant, awarded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will help people learn to recognize signs of mental health and substance use challenges, respond appropriately and connect others with professional care. Hope Network offers evidence-based training like Mental Health First Aid and "Question, Persuade and Refer," reaching schools, first responders, workplaces and community groups. You don't have to be a mental health professional to help someone who's struggling, and training thousands more people builds stronger, better prepared communities. Organizations interested in training can learn more and submit a request at hopenetwork.org.

The Holland Area Arts Council is opening its first-ever spooky juried exhibition, titled "Beware the Artist." It aims to explore "the eerie and the unseen"... think folk superstition, cryptids, and Gothic landscapes. There's a wide variety of works from youth artists ages fifteen and up to seasoned makers, and many pieces are for sale. They're kicking it all off with a party, "A Ghoulish Night at the Arts Council," this Friday, October 9th, with a chance to meet the artists, grab some candy, and have some fun in the homemade costume contest. The exhibition opens tomorrow and runs through November 15th. Catch a preview at HollandArts.org.

Grandville Police are teaming up with local faith-based food pantries for the 6th annual food and basic needs drive, this Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The community can drop off donations of food, personal care items and other basic necessities at three locations: the Grandville Police Department, Grandville Family Fare and Grandville Target. Everything collected goes directly to local church pantries helping individuals and families right in the community. The drive is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend, which brings law enforcement and faith communities together, and organizers are asking neighbors to help make this year another success.

Grand Rapids is saying thank you to the people who keep the city running... and everyone's invited to join in! Mayor David LaGrand and City Manager Mark Washington are hosting a recognition luncheon at Riverside Park Friday, October ninth, from eleven to two. It honors community volunteers, board members, neighborhood organizations, and of course the city employees... that includes 360 residents serving on 55 boards, over 1,600 full-time and nearly 700 part-time city workers. There will be hot dogs, family-friendly games, and giveaways. All are welcome. And if you want to become one of those people, the city is hiring. Find jobs and board openings at GrandRapidsMI.gov.

For those who love to fish... Lake Michigan is reeling in some national attention — a new study ranking 59 bodies of water across the U.S. and Canada named it the third-best fishing hotspot in North America. The ranking, from Hard Rock Bet, looked at factors like total catches, catches per angler, visitor ratings and search interest. Lake Michigan logged nearly 30,000 catches and earned a 4.67 out of 5 rating from visitors. Another Great Lake took the top spot, with Lake Erie ranked number one, and the Florida Keys coming in second. Lake St. Clair, also in Michigan, landed in the top five.

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