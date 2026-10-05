Morning Buzz: October 5, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

AC Grand Rapids has its man — Erik Bushey is the club's first-ever head coach, arriving from MLS's Colorado Rapids, where he led the team to one of the best runs in MLS NEXT Pro history, including 2023 Coach of the Year honors and a trip to the 2025 League Cup final. Bushey brings the second-most wins in MLS NEXT Pro coaching history and more than three decades of experience developing players, from youth clubs all the way to the U.S. Women's National Team program. Club President Darrius Barnes says Bushey's focus on culture and player development made him the perfect fit to shape the club from day one. Bushey will lead the first team and help build the inaugural roster ahead of AC Grand Rapids' debut season in 2027, including its home opener at Amway Stadium on March 19.

The Salvation Army in Kent County has opened this year's application period for Christmas assistance. Last year, the program handed out more than 17,000 gifts to nearly 4,700 kids, plus more than $80,000 in food cards. If your family could use a hand this Christmas, apply as soon as you can. Go to SAKentCounty.org. Once every spot is filled, applications close.

Two Men and a Truck Grand Rapids is rallying the community to help shelter animals — their annual Movers for Mutts drive runs now through October 28. The goal is to collect 3,000 items for dogs and cats in need. The team is looking for pet food, treats, toys, blankets, collars and leashes, partnering with the Humane Society of West Michigan for the fifth year in a row. They've already raised $1,100 through a kickoff event and are now asking the community to help push toward their bigger goal. It's an easy way for Grand Rapids-area families to help animals awaiting adoption get what they need before finding their forever homes.

Centrica Care Navigators needs volunteers in Kalamazoo, Van Buren and St. Joseph counties to keep hospice patients company. No experience needed. Sometimes the best support is just showing up — maybe reading aloud, sharing music, playing cards, or simply being there so family caregivers can rest or run errands. You must be 18. Go to CentricaCare.org.

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month throughout October with a lineup of special events and deals. This Thursday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the shopping center hosts goat yoga, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids. Throughout the month, shoppers can donate $10 online to receive a TangerPink Savings Pass for 25% off at participating stores, with brands like Crocs, Nike and Adidas offering even bigger discounts. All donations go directly to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. Since 1994, Tanger's nationwide campaign has raised more than $19 million for the cause. To sign up for goat yoga or learn more, head to Tanger.com/Pink.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok