Morning Buzz: October 30, 2026

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Getty Drive-In ending season this weekend

The Getty Drive-In in Muskegon is closing out its 83rd season this weekend with a Halloween send-off!

The tenth annual Halloween At The Getty happens today and tomorrow. Gates open at 5 p.m., and Trunk-or-Treating and Flick-or-Treat run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free candy and prizes will be awarded for best costumes and best decorated cars. Prizes are announced at 6:30, and the movies start at dusk.

The lineup is "The Nightmare Before Christmas", "Twilight", "Resident Evil", and "Clayface", each a single feature for a special $6 ticket. Tickets are at celebrationcinema.com and at the gate.

Patmos Library holding Trick-or-Readers candy donation drive

Patmos Library in Jamestown is turning Trick-or-Treaters into "Trick-or-Readers" this Monday, November 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Bring one pound or more of leftover candy, and pick out a new book, with titles for readers of all ages. It's free, and kids are welcome to wear their costumes one more time.

The candy is not wasted and will be delivered to local nursing homes, assisted living, and memory care units the week after Halloween. Families can join in on the visits as well.

For more information, go to patmoslibrary.org.

Jon Morosi speaking at Whitecaps Community Foundation winter banquet

MLB Network's Jon Morosi is coming to West Michigan! The Michigan native, who covered the Whitecaps as an intern for the Grand Rapids Press, headlines the Whitecaps Community Foundation's annual winter banquet Thursday, January 14, in the Ambassador Ballroom at the Amway Grand Hotel.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $175 with table sponsorships available. The night also includes the announcement of the newest Whitecaps Hall of Fame inductee, who will be named in November, and members of the 2026 team will return for the event.

For tickets, go to 2027wcfbanquet.givesmart.com.

Odd-Even Parking Returns November 1

Living in the city? Seasonal parking rules kick in Sunday, November 1 on many neighborhood streets and stay in effect through April 1 regardless if there is snow. The city says clear the streets so sweepers and plows are able to pick up leaves and keep catch basins from clogging and flooding.

On even-numbered days, do not park on the odd-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered days, do not park on the even-numbered side of the street. That runs from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. Some streets are one side only, and a few narrow ones allow no parking at all. Break the rules and get a $20 ticket. If you see a violation, you can report it on the GR City 311 app.

For a map of restricted streets and more information, go to grandrapidsmi.gov.

Pawspective Gallery returning to benefit Big Lake Humane Society

Big Lake Humane Society's Pawspective Gallery is back in Muskegon, with artwork painted by shelter dogs and cats alongside animal-inspired pieces donated by local artists. The gallery is open to the public next Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the Doogallery in the historic Fricano Building.

Visitors can browse and bid on their favorite pieces in a silent auction all week, wrapping with a closing reception Friday, November 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. A cash bar, raffles, desserts, and adoptable pets will be there.

All proceeds benefit the shelter. Learn more at biglakehumane.org.

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