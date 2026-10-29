Morning Buzz: October 29, 2026

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Midland, MI named "Best Place to Retire" in U.S.

US News and World Report's "Best Places to Retire" for 2027 is out, and Midland, Michigan took the top spot for the second year in a row!

The study sized up over 850 cities, and Midland was cited by having low costs and retiree-friendly taxes. This year's ranking put extra weight on affordability, based on a survey of people 45 and older.

Closer to home, the city of Wyoming took the 21st spot on the list. See the full 250 list at usnews.com/bestplacestoretire.

Toys-R-Us coming to Tanger Outlets

A Toys-R-Us pop-up shop is coming to Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids! The shop will be stocked with arts and crafts, action figures, puzzles, electronics, books, and games.

You can find it across from Russo's Italian Restaurant and Market and Five Lakes Brew Pub. Also coming soon to the outlet this fal is La Vie en Rose, a Quebec-based store for lingerie, swimwear, and loungewear. That will be next to Auntie Anne's.

For more information, go to tanger.com/grandrapids.

Meta AI glasses giveaway to blind West Michigan veterans

This Friday, October 30, the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is giving away Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses to West Michigan veterans who are legally blind.

Meta is donating the m to eligible veterans across the country, and the built-in AI can help you identify objects, get information, and handle everyday tasks to give greater independence. It runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Meijer Conference Center at May Free Bed on Lafayette Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

Registration in advance is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome while supplies last. For more information, visit abvimichigan.org.

Disability Advocacy Awareness Event at Aquinas College

Are you or someone you love living with a disability? Aquinas College and the Learning Disabilities Association of Michigan are hosting a disability advocacy awareness event from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Aquinas College. It's made for children and adults with disabilities and their families.

Attendees can meet with six different groups including the Autism Society of Kent County and Grand Rapids Eagles Disabled Sports, learn what services are available, and find ways to volunteer.

It is open to the public to attend. For more, go to aquinas.edu.

Raising Canes opening Walker location November 16

Raising Cane's opens its first Walker restaurant on Monday, November 16, joining its Kentwood and Grandville locations in the Grand Rapids area. It's hiring 100 crewmembers, too!

Jobs include cashier, customer service associate, and fry cook, with starting pay at $15 an hour. Interviews are happening daily through Friday, November 6 at the Homewood Suites on Walker Ave NW. They run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., then again from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

To apply, go to jobs.raisingcanes.com.

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