Morning Buzz: October 28, 2026

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Tulip Time tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for Tulip Time 2027, returning to Holland April 30 through May 9.

The big change is at the Holland Civic Center, which will be a festival hub open all ten days. The Tulip Immersion Garden is back, including an entertainment lineup featuring Elton Rohn, an Elton John tribute, Forever Motown, and an ABBA salute, plus the Holland Symphony Orchestra making their Tulip Time Debut. The Kinderparade and Volksparade are also returning with fireworks over Lake Macatawa ending the festivities.

Get your tickets at tuliptime.com.

West Michigan Instrument Library moving to new facility

The West Michigan Instrument Library is moving into a new space with plans to open its doors by mid-December.

Members can borrow instruments for free, all donated by the community. Instruments include guitars, amplifiers, drum sets, violins, and a banjo.

Want to learn more, donate an instrument, or help pay for repairs? Visit wminstrumentlibrary.org.

Rise Pilates hosting grand reopening in Ada

The Reformer Pilates Studio, serving Ada since 2017, is now Rise Pilates. It will celebrate with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting with the Ada Business Association today from 4 to 6 p.m. at 452 Ada Dr SE, Ste 200.

The studio welcomes everyone, from first-timers to experienced practitioners, and now offers a $20 intro reformer foundations class for two private sessions for $119. The event is open to the public, with event-only deals on class picks and private sessions and gift basket giveaway.

Find more at risepilatesinada.com.

G&L turns 100 years old!

G&L, the Muskegon original chili dog, is turning 100, and tomorrow, it will serve $1 hot dogs and chili dogs from 11:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Up to five may be ordered per person.

The party at the Holton Road location also has birthday cake, giveaways, a card to sign, and a decree from Governor Whitmer making it official G&L Day! The other three locations are serving the $1 deal as well.

Find out more at glchilidogs.com.

Clark Logic hosting on-site interviews

Clark Logic is hiring and you can interview on the spot! The Kalamazoo-area company is holding a walk-in hiring fair tomorrow from 6 to 9 a.m. and again from 3 to 7 p.m. at 3801 East Kilgore Road near the corner of Kilgore and Sprinkle Road.

Open jobs include CLD-A drivers, dispatch, fleet and trailer mechanics, building maintenance, billing and customer service, landscape crews, and snow plow drivers. The company offers medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401K with a match, paid holidays, and paid time off.

Cant make it? Email hr@clarklogic.com if you're interested.

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