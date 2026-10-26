Morning Buzz: October 26, 2026

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Updated wildlife bridge crossing installed on M-43

John Ball Zoo, Grand Valley State University, and regional partners have installed a new wildlife crossing on M-43 in Barry County, a six-by-seven foot box culvert with fencing that guides turtles to the tunnel and keeps them off the road.

The project replaces an aging, partially collapsed 18-inch culvert. The idea came from JBZ's Great Lakes rare turtle program, where community volunteers have logged over 700 observations of turtle road deaths at 32 monitoring sites. One stretch of M-43 accounted for 151 of them, which pointed the team to the spot.

The zoo worked with the Michigan Department of Transportation, the Barry County Drain Commission, and others to build a wildlife-friendly design into the replacement.

Chihuly outdoor exhibit closing this Sunday; indoor remains open

The outdoor portion of the Chihuly exhibit at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park wraps up next Sunday, November 1, so this is your final week to see the thousands of handblown glass forms spread across 12 outdoor sites. It is all included with general admission.

The indoor "Radiant Forms" gallery of Chihuly's works will stay through January 10, but that requires a separate timed ticket.

To plan your visit, go to meijergardens.org.

Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale now

Tickets for Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" are on sale now for its Grand Rapids run at DeVos Performance Hall, February 9 through 14.

This is the first North America touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. Performances are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

You can buy tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com, Ticketmaster, or at the DeVos box office.

Great Lakes cruise industry sees successful season

Cruise the Great Lakes says the cruise season brought in $310 million in economic impact, up 25% from last year, with about 25,000 passengers sailing on seven cruise lines with almost every itinerary sold out!

Detroit alone saw 70 ship visits this year, and closer to home, Ludington is now looking at docking options for future cruise ships.

For more, go to cruisethegreatlakes.com.

Big Lake Humane Society hosting Rainbow Bridge event

Big Lake Humane Society is inviting the community to remember beloved pets with an evening at its Rainbow Bridge memorial garden tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. The garden is at 2640 Marquette Ave in Muskegon.

The event, inspired by Dia de Muertos de las Mascotas lights up the garden trail with colorful decorations and luminaries that can be dedicated to a pet for $5. Guests can paint a pumpkin for $10, add a photo to an ofrenda, or pick up a personalized memorial tag. There's also a drive to fill the shelter's "Scooby Van" with wishlist items, plus shelter tours and adoptable animals to meet.

Admission is free. All proceeds support the shelter's work.

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