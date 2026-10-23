Morning Buzz: October 23, 2026

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2026 Taste of Hope recap

Todd and Michelle emceed this year's Taste Of Hope fundraiser, the annual event that pits 16 local chefs against each other for bragging rights, with all proceeds benefitting the American Cancer Society.

Each chef also offered up a package for guests to bid on, such as exclusive chef experiences. The event in total raised over $330,000!

The overall "Top Taste" award went to chef Chris Madsen of Silva and the "People's Choice" award went to Mike Saladino from Saladino Smoked food truck.

Project Gratitude veteran letter writing campaign open to public

Ahead of Veterans Day on November 11, students at National Heritage Academies, including Excel Charter Academy in Grand Rapids, are inviting the community to take part in "Project Gratitude".

The letter-writing campaign launched last year and inspired NHA students to write over 50,000 thank-you letters to military service members. This year, anyone can send a message of appreciation online, and NHA will ensure delivery to a service member.

To write yours, go to nha.ink/gratitude.

Meijer participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Meijer is ready to take those old pills off your hands! Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and Meijer pharmacies are helping you safely dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications.

You don't have to wait until tomorrow, though! Free drop-off kiosks near in-store pharmacies are open year-round during normal pharmacy hours. Last year, Meijer collected over 35 tons of medications in Michigan alone. Since joining the national program, the company has collected over 350 tons!

To learn more, go to meijer.com.

Registration open for Keybank Gran Fondo

The Keybank Gran Fondo rolls into downtown Grand Rapids next June, with four routes that start and finish downtown. Registration is open for the event right now!

The ride benefits Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, and in the first three years of that partnership, over $185,000 has been raised.

To sign up, go to keybankgranfondo.com.

Fall food drive happening now for MOWWM

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's fall food drive is underway to keep shelves stocked as the cooler months approach. Over 300 older adults shop the pantry every week for free produce, protein, and dairy.

You can donate food or funds, shop the Amazon wish list, or host a collection drive with friends, coworkers, or classmates.

To get involved, go to mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.

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