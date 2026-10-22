Morning Buzz: October 22, 2026

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"Build With Us" initiative to benefit Grand Rapids women's groups

Only $.02 of every charitable dollar in the U.S. goes to women and girls, and two Grand Rapids groups are trying to change that. The Rockstar Woman Movement and Grow have launched "Build With Us", a $200,000 initiative to expand leadership development and support for women.

The money will fund leadership programs, paid internships, wider access, to programming and research on women leaders.

Through this partnership, Grow will help donors make tax-deductible gifts to the Rockstar Woman Movement, which founder Shannon Cohen started in 2019 and has reached over 7,000 people.

Living history event at Saugatuck's Riverside Cemetery

Riverside Cemetery in Saugatuck comes alive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as local historians and volunteers step into character, bringing notable figures from Saugatuck-Douglas' past back to life inside this historic cemetery, which goes back to the 1890s.

Organizers with Saugatuck Township and the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center want you to see it as more than a final resting place, but a place to learn about the people who shaped the area. Cider and donuts are included.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at mysdhistory.org.

Fall In Love fundraiser for Ladies' Literacy Club

The Ladies' Literacy Club of Grand Rapids is throwing a fall party, the "Fall, In Love" fundraiser is this Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at 61 Sheldon Boulevard SE.

The fun starts with a non-alcoholic social hour, live music out front, a DJ inside, and activities like calligraphy and origami. At 4 p.m., guests can take a quiet moment to read or join a Buddhist-led meditation. The main program starts at 4:30 with the Ukaladies and a magic act, with headliners Drew Nelson and Mark Stuart taking the stage at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the door or in advance at ladiesliterary.org. All proceeds benefit the club.

Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet in Kalamazoo

The Nutcracker: Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo this winter with circus-style stunts alongside ballet.

A local children's cast will also dance alongside the professionals, and tickets are priced for families.

The show will be held for one night only on December 9. More information and tickets are available at nutcracker.com.

Kalamazoo Harvest Market returns this weekend

The Harvest Market is back just in time for cooler weather, with over 200 local small businesses under one roof. It takes over the Kalamazoo County Expo Center this weekend.

Saturday hours run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free both days.

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