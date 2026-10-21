Morning Buzz: October 21, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Tattoo Fest in Grand Rapids this weekend

Looking for some new ink or deciding to get your first one? Tattoo Fest Grand Rapids takes over DeVos Place this weekend!

Over 450 artists will show off their work and tattooing live. There will be contests for healed and fresh tattoos, a costume contest Saturday night with a $1,000 grand prize, and even a "Worst Tattoo" competition.

The event is family friendly, but you must be 18 with a valid ID to get tattooed. Daily and full weekend passes are both available at grandrapidstattoo.com.

Vivant Brewery new event venue named "The Abbey"

Vivant Brewery and Spirits asked the community to help name its new event venue in East Hills, and the winner is "The Abbey"!

The space is being built from part of the brewery's former brewhouse. It's about 3,500 square feet and can hold up to 150 guests for weddings, fundraisers, and company gatherings.

Book a reservation at breweryvivant.com.

Songwriter's Workshop Weekend returning from Lowell Arts

Lowell Arts is hosting a brand new songwriter's workshop weekend, running October 23 through 25 at Sound Check in Lowell.

Local musicians Josh Rose, Sammie Hershock, and Nicholas James Thomasma will teach song basics, lyrics, and live performance. The weekend ends Sunday with a public performance of the songs you write and will be professionally recorded for participants.

All skill levels are welcome and the fee is $100. Pre-registration is required at lowellarts.org.

Founders Brewing wins best Hop Water at Great American Beer Festival

Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids just won gold at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver for it's Hoppy Mood hop water!

It was the first year the festival offered a hop water category, and Founders took the top spot among over 7,200 beer and cider entries. The zero-alcohol, zero-calorie drink has flavors of grapefruit, tropical fruit, and pine.

Go to foundersbrewing.com for more information.

Souls to the Polls voter registration event

Souls to the Polls happens Sunday, October 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Campau Park on Delaware Street SW.

The free event features a DJ, local food vendors, voter registration help, and connections to free rides to polling places for early voting and Election Day.

Head to grproactive.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok