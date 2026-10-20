Morning Buzz: October 20, 2026

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Big Joe's Winter Warmup Coat Drive seeking donations

Big Joe Pesh's Winter Warmup Coat Drive continues, and it runs through November 12. The Grand Rapids radio personality is aiming to collect 1,000 men's coats, plus new socks and underwear, for Grand Rapids Neighbors For Neighbors.

Drop-off sites include Allendale True Value, Bob's Bar, Rebounderz, Planet Fitness on Plainfield Ave, Serra Honda Grandville, Two Men and a Truck, Uptown Cheapskate in Kentwood, all seven YMCA locations, and Garage Bar in Grand Rapids and Ada. Coats will be picked up November 13 and handed out November 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

If you'd rather give another way, you can make a monetary donation or buy something from Neighbors For Neighbors' Amazon Wish List.

United Way Days kicking off October 26

1,000 acts of care in five days? That's the goal of United Way Days, which launches October 26.

United Way of South Central Michigan is leaning into this year's event and is in search of volunteers across six different counties to hit that goal. There are 27 different activities you can take part in, such as serve lunch, repackage diapers, clean up a yard, or sort Angel Tree items. There are virtual options as well such as learning to become a volunteer driver for kids going to medical appointments; attending the training counts as an act of care.

If you can't make it to any of those, do your own good deed, then share it online with the hashtag #unitedwaydays. To sign up, go to tinyurl.com/uwdays26.

Several West Michigan high schools within top 10 "Best High School" from U.S. News and World Report

West Michigan schools are showing up near the top of the latest U.S. News and World Report's "Best High School" rankings for Michigan! Out of over 13,000 schools, Grand Rapids' City High Middle School landed third in the state, behind International Academy and International Academy of Macomb.

99% of City High students participate in international baccalaureate coursework, and about 30% are economically disadvantaged. Forest Hills Central High School ranked sixth, Spring Lake high school seventh, and East Grand Rapids High School eleventh.

The rankings weigh college readiness most heavily at 30%, followed by state test proficiency and performance at 20% each. Underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate each count for 10%. Get the full list at usnews.com.

Big 10 basketball at Van Andel Arena

The University of Michigan Wolverines take on the Houston Cougars Sunday, October 25 at Van Andel Arena. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

This is Michigan's first game in Grand Rapids in nearly 30 years, part of the Battleground 2K series, an early-season college basketball exhibition that brings top programs to one city for a showdown.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. If you can't make it, the game streams on B1G+, the Big Ten Network's subscription streaming service.

Storytime on the Flight Line

Benton Harbor families are invited to Storytime on the Flight Line tonight at 6:30 p.m at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport.

A lineup of local guest readers will do the honors, including a county commissioner, Miss Benton Harbor 2026 Miyah Michelle, and City Manager Alex Little. Local nonprofit Sisters From Another Mother will have a creative activity for children.

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