Morning Buzz: October 2, 2026

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Jeff Daniels adds second date at St. Cecilia Music Center

Jeff Daniels is coming back for seconds at St. Cecelia Music Center! After his December 8 show sold out in less than two hours, a second performance has been added for Saturday, December 19 at 3 p.m.

Tickets just went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m.

To get your tickets and check out the full season schedule, head to scmcgr.org.

Jeannie Cleaning coat drive this month

Jeannie Cleaning is kicking off its tenth annual coat drive for the Salvation Army, running this entire month.

New or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, snowpants, and boots are all welcome. Kids' winter gear is especially needed. Donations can be dropped off at the Kalamazoo, Holland, or Bangor offices, or if you are a client of Jeannie Cleaning, you can leave a labeled bag out for their cleaning technician.

Go to jeanniecleaning.com for more information.

Grand Rapids Chamber offering community cash matches

The Grand Rapids Chamber is matching West Michigan community cash purchases dollar for dollar, up to $200 per person.

Buy $60 in community cash and get $120 to spend, or buy $200 and get $400, all usable at hundreds of participating restaurants, shops, and experiences across the region. The chamber has $10,000 in matching funds available, so the deal runs while supplies last. Each person is eligible for one match.

To buy yours or browse participating spots, head to grandrapids.org/community-cash.

Zeeland Pumpkinfest this weekend

Pumpkinfest is happening in Zeeland this weekend, and you won't want to miss the live music taking over the entertainment tent this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights.

On Friday, Trixy Tang performs, then Saturday, it's Pretty Rage. The tent is also part of Zeeland's social district.

For more information, visit feelthezeel.com/events.

St. Julian Winery and Distillery open in Gaylord

St. Julian Winery and Distillery opened a new tasting room in Gaylord this week, bringing its portfolio of Michigan-made wines, spirits, and ciders to Northern Michigan for the first time.

To celebrate, guests can enjoy free wine tastings now through October 14. The Gaylord location marks St. Julian's seventh tasting room across the state.

For more information, go to stjulian.com.

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