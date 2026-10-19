Morning Buzz: October 19, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

KDL Walker Library now open!

The new Kent District Library Walker Branch opens today! It's at 2493 Remembrance Road NW on the Walker City Hall campus.

The new library is more than 20,000 square feet - over twice the size of the 8,000 square foot branch it replaces. It has a children's area, study rooms, an e-gaming room, podcast studio, Walker history hallway, outdoor plaza, and second-floor deck. Grand opening activities continue all week.

The original library will be repurposed for city and KDL administrative use.

Cosmic Baseball returning to LMCU Ballpark in 2027

If you remember earlier this summer, the first Cosmic Baseball game at LMCU Ballpark sold out, so organizers added a second! The ballpark brings its glow-in-the-dark show back to Comstock Park for 2027.

The blacklight show pits the Cosmic Chili Peppers against the Glow Mojis, with UV gear, a live DJ, and fan games. This year's tour drew over 750,000 fans to 74 sold-out games, and the season adds a 360 degree fireworks display.

Dates are coming later, but you can enter the ticket lottery now for a chance to buy tickets at chilipeppersbaseball.com.

Cancer Medication Donation Week drop-off sites across West Michigan

YesRx, a Michigan nonprofit, is holding statewide Cancer Medication Donation Week today through Friday with in-person drop-offs at over 150 partner clinics. The medication has to be sealed in its original packaging, stored at room temperature, and at least six months from its expiration date. YesRx gets it to Michigan patients at no cost.

Since forming in 2023, the group has recovered over $53 million worth of donated medication and helped 2,300 patients. According to the American Cancer Society, three in four cancer patients worry about paying for care.

To find a partner clinic near you, go to yesrx.org/donatemedication.

Dutch Winterfest returning to Holland this December

Dutch Winterfest is returning to Downtown Holland this December after a successful first year last year!

Returning events include the Sinterklaas Shuffle, Proost Tasting Tour, and Delft Downtown. New this year is Dutch skate at the Holland Ice Park, a Netherlands winter tradition with skaters gliding across the ice in traditional Dutch attire. There will be live music as well.

Get the full schedule and ticket details at dutchwinterfest.com.

Authentic Singer Cohort program in Kalamazoo

Authentic Opera Co. and the Black Arts & Cultural Center are offering the Authentic Singer Cohort, an eight-month program running October through May, with two sessions a month at the Center.

This goes beyond voice lessons - singers work on technique, stage presence, auditions, and the business side of performing such as booking and setting fees. There is also a teen career cohort for ages 13 to 18 and an adult cohort for singers at any level, including those coming back to music after a break. All participants get to perform in a singer showcase at the 2027 Black Arts Festival.

Tuition is $150 for the whole program, with scholarships available. Interested? Head to authenticoperacompany.com for details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok