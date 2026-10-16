Morning Buzz: October 16, 2026

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MooZoo Slime Shop opening at Rivertown Mall Saturday

An eight-year-old entrepreneur and friend of the Mix is opening her own store! Luna-Belle Meza, who started making slime at home and selling it at kids' markets, celebrates the grand opening of MooZoo Slime Shop at Rivertown Crossings in Grandville at noon this Saturday!

The store, on the first floor between Sephora and Victoria's Secret, features an interactive slime bar where customers build their own slime with five textures, plus about 13 ready-made varieties. The first five customers get a free full-size slime, the next 30 get mini-slimes, and there's free cotton candy while supplies last. There will also be a special $5.99 mini slime, where all proceeds benefit The Playground GR, a Grand Rapids nonprofit focused on the mental health benefits of play.

Products from other kid-owned businesses plan to be stocked up soon.

Discounted admission available at KIA

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is cutting admission through October 25, while the curatorial team gets the galleries ready for two big new exhibitions.

"Among the Beasts" opens October 28, followed by "Statement Pieces" on November 7. From now until October 25, adults get in for $5, youth tickets are $2.50, and kids six and under are free. The lower level galleries will stay open with permanent collection favorites.

Get more details at kiarts.org.

Rake a Difference registration closes today

Registration for Rake a Difference closes today, and United Way of Southwest Michigan still needs 600 more volunteers to help every senior who asked.

So far, 350 seniors in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties have signed up for the November 12 event, and nearly half are on a waitlist. Volunteers rake and bag leaves, and some clean gutters. The initiative is for seniors 60 and older who cannot do the work themselves or cannot afford to hire it out. The biggest need is in Niles, Hartford, and Coloma. Teams of any size are welcome.

To register, go to rakeadifference.com.

Discoh at the Wealthy Theatre

Frederic and Ronza Creates brings "Discoh" to Wealthy Theatre this Saturday!

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Expect live performances form local singers, musicians, and dancers, while DJs Mirrorball and Firestarter take the crowd through the history of disco. There will be fashion, line dancing, a community choir, and crowning a king and queen of disco.

General admission is $25. VIP tickets go for $50, where priority entry, reserved seating, and special access to select areas are included. Tickets are only available in advance at fredericandronza.com.

Fall Femme Clothing Swap this weekend

3 Witches Clothing Swap hosts is Fall Femme Clothing Swap this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midwest Movement Collective, located at 1140 Monroe Ave NW.

The swap is free for everyone, whether or not you bring clothes to contribute. This time it spread across both of the Collective's main dance studios, and there is a new children's clothing and toy swap as well as nursing and play lounge.

Any clothes left over will go to local organizations.

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