Morning Buzz: October 15, 2026

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Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo

Zoo Goes Boo returns for three weekends of Halloween fun at John Ball Zoo!

This Friday through Sunday, October 23 through 25 and October 30 through November 1, kids can trick-or-treat at 13 stations around the zoo. There is also live entertainment including magicians, fire dancers, and villains. Guests of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes, but full-face masks and weapons are not allowed. Face painting is available for those without a mask, and teal pumpkin stations offer allergy-friendly treats.

The zoo is open to members from 9 to 10 a.m. and everyone else from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with general admission at $22.95 for adults and $16.95 for youth and seniors.

Lowell Arts presenting all Shakespeare plays this month with limited cast

Lowell Arts is tackling all 37 of Shakespeare's plays in "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged."

Dan, Sarah, Mike, and Colin are the actors' names who will be playing ten to 12 roles each! You can catch shows Friday through Sunday and again next weekend, October 23 through 25. Performances will be held in the Lowell Arts Gallery-turned-theatre on West Main Street.

The show is rated PG-13. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. To purchase ahead of time, visit lowellarts.org.

Grand Rapids Ballet to premiere "Broken Wings" this month

Grand Rapids Ballet is bringing the life and art of Frida Kahlo to the stage. The company presents the Michigan premiere of "Broken Wings", choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, this Friday through Sunday and then again next weekend at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

The one-act ballet follows Kahlo from her school days through her life as a painter. Day of the Dead skeletons shadow her and color floods the stage as the imagery of her paintings comes to life. The work includes her Detroit years and her turbulent marriage to muralist Diego Rivera. It also shares the bill with "A Dreamer", a revival inspired by the life of physicist Stephen Hawking.

The program runs about two hours with one intermission, and the ballet deals with sensitive and mature themes. Tickets start at $32 at grballet.com.

Chobani donates over 2,000 boxes across Muskegon County

Chobani's "Let's Eat Week" is here, all about feeding hungry kids and families. Every year in mid-October, around World Food Day on October 16, the company packs and donates food boxes.

Over 100 volunteers at Chobani's La Colombe facility in Muskegon County packed 2,100 boxes, providing 33,660 lbs of pantry staples and snacks!

The food is heading to local groups like Love Inc, the Boys and Girls Club of Muskegon, Muskegon Rescue Mission, and Montague Area Public Schools.

Youth art classes available at the Holland Area Arts Council

The Holland Area Arts Council is relaunching its Youth Arts Club with classes starting Tuesday, November 3, and families can now register one week at a time instead of signing up for four to six weeks upfront.

There are three weekly classes: Mini Masters for ages three to four on Tuesday mornings, Art Explorers for ages five to eight on Thursday afternoons, and Art Adventures for ages nine to 12 on Tuesday afternoons. Each class focuses on the process of making; not a finished product, or kids are encouraged to experiment and try new things.

Classes are $20 when registered online or $25 at the door. A $120 packages is also available, covering six classes and can be given as a gift. Register at hollandarts.org/youth-art-classes.

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