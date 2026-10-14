Morning Buzz: October 14, 2026

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Zaneta Adams crowned Ms. Veteran America

Muskegon's Zaneta Adams is the new Ms. Veteran America! She was crowned Sunday night in Tampa, FL, at the competition's 15th anniversary, beating out 19 other women veterans from across the country.

Adams takes home a $15,000 prize and will use the title to keep advocating for women veterans and support Final Salute, a group that helps women veterans and their children facing homelessness. She also founded WINC: For All Women Veterans and the Military Service Initiative, which connects over 5,000 women veterans.

She is also the first woman veteran to serve as cabinet director of the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency.

Applications open for future vendors at Kalamazoo Event Center

Calling all Kalamazoo food makers, this is your chance to have your food in front of hundreds of thousands of customers! Your signature dish could be served at the new Kalamazoo Event Center.

Opening next fall, the venue is looking for local food vendors, food trucks, and producers of packaged snacks and canned beverages. Organizers want something different to go along with arena favorites like pizza and hot dogs.

Applications are due by December 11 at kalamazooeventcenter.com.

Midwest Marketing Meetup this week

The Midwest Marketing Meetup is coming up this Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Bamboo Grand Rapids in the theater lounge at 2 Fulton St. W.

The free gathering brings marketers, founders, creatives, and technologists from across West Michigan into one room for conversation about the work with no pitch and no program. It happens every other month in Downtown Grand Rapids, and the next one is December 17 at the same time and place.

Registration is free and requested. Sign up online.

St. Olaf Orchestra performing in Rockford

A college orchestra that has been praised among the country's best is coming to town tomorrow, October 15. The St. Olaf Orchestra takes the stage at Rockford High Schoola t 7 p.m. and Rockford's own Julia Mann is playing violin with the ensemble!

The program features Strauss's "Death and Transfiguration", "Danzon Number Two", and a Brahms Hungarian Dance.

Tickets are $10 for adults and free for students and educators. Reserve yours at stolaf.edu/tickets.

Grand Rapids Rise launch new podcast

The Grand Rapids Rise are going beyond the court with a new official podcast called "Dig In", and the pilot episode is out now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

The show is hosted by Rise social media and community relations director Tatum Outlaw and introduces fans to the players, coaches, and people behind the team. The first episode features president and general manager Cathy George and head coach Mike Gawlik, who talk about how the sport has grown and their 20 years together on and off the court.

More episodes are coming as the team approaches its 2027 season, and season tickets are on sale now at provolleyball.com/seasontickets.

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