Morning Buzz: October 13, 2026

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Corpse flower set to bloom at GVSU

Grand Valley State University's Corpse Flower is about to bloom again, and the public is invited to catch a whiff.

The plant, nicknamed "The Beast", is on view now at the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse on the Allendale campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's not expected to reach peak bloom and peak odor until later this week, and when that appears imminent, the greenhouse will stay open until 10 p.m. The peak only lasts about 24 to 36 hours. The plant smells like rotting flesh on purpose to attract the flies that pollinate it.

It first bloomed in 2022 where about 3,500 people came to see it, then again in 2024. Visitors can get a free day parking permit at the parking services office near the Lake Michigan Drive entrance.

Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge winner announced

Grand Rapids has crowned its Vegan Chef Challenge champion! San Chez Bistro took first place overall, plus "Best Appetizer" for its tortitas verdes. Friesian Gastro Pub was second, and its pistachio panna cotta won "Best Dessert", with Two Beards Deli right behind in third place.

Over 550 votes came in from diners during September's month-long challenge. For the full winners list, go to veganchefchallenge.org/grandrapids.

Kentwood yard waste drop off site now open

Kentwood residents can get rid of their fall yard waste for free! The city's leaf and brush drop-off site is open now and runs through November 25 at the Department of Public Works, located at 5068 Breton Ave SE.

Residents can drop off loose leaves, brush, sticks, tree limbs, logs, and grass clippings, but bags have to be dumped out and thrown away. Proof of residency is required and the site is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day.

For more information, go to kentwood.us/brushleafdropoff.

Art of Allegan poster contest entries open

The Art of Allegan is looking for its next poster. Artists ages 16 and older from seven West Michigan counties including Kent and Ottawa can enter original artwork that reflects the historic Griswold Auditorium and includes florals.

The winner takes home $500 and the art becomes the official poster for the Art of Allegan benefit next spring, which raises money for repairs, preservation, and programs at the city-owned theater.

The entry fee is $35 and deadline to drop off artwork at Allegan City Hall is December 23. For details, head to thegriswoldallegan.com.

Grand Rapids therapy dog finalist in PAWS Therapy Dog Award

Koko, a visiting PAWS dog with PAWS With A Cause, is a semi-finalist for the First Responder PAWS Therapy Dog Award from FHE Health!

The Grand Rapids therapy dog has logged over 100 hours with Life EMS 911 Call Center staff and paramedics through a wellness program called "Kicking Back With Koko". She also drops in on EMT classes to give students a break when training gets stressful, and she's earned her own official Life EMS employee badge!

Voting runs through October 19 at fherehab.com/first-responder-paws-award.

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