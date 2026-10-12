Morning Buzz: October 12, 2026

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Standing Together benefit concert this Friday

A return of West Michigan musicians is coming to the stage for a good cause. The "Standing Together" benefit concert is this Friday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Mel Trotter Ministries to help the homeless.

Standing Together was founded in 2003 by local businessman Phil Biggs and musician and record producer Michael Crittenden, who brought business leaders and area musicians together to make benefit recores and put on concerts. The group has raised over $850,000 for causes like the Grand Rapids Public Schools Student Advancement Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, and i understand.

Tickets are available through the Fine Arts Center box office as well as online.

Lloyd F. Hutt scholarship applications open

Lake Michigan Credit Union is now accepting applications for its 36th annual Lloyd F. Hutt scholarship, with 20 $2,000 awards up for grabs.

This year's essay topic asks students to write about the influencers in their life - not the ones with the most followers, but people, experiences, and ideas that have made a lasting difference. Seniors in Michigan or Florida are eligible, including homeschooled students. The scholarship is meant for those planning to attend a college, university, or trade school.

Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on November 30. Apply at lmcu.org/hutt.

Breast health screening from Bronson Cancer Center

Bronson Cancer Center is hosting free breast health events in Kalamazoo and Battle Creek for people who are uninsured, underinsured, or have faced barriers to care.

The first is tomorrow in Kalamazoo and the second is Wednesday in Battle Creek. Both are from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Guests get dinner, breast health education, a free clinical breast exam, and help scheduling a full mammogram at Bronson. Mammograms are not done on site, but representatives will be there to help people access free or low-cost ongoing screening. Free take-home colon cancer screening kits are also available.

The events are open to anyone 40 or older and space is limited. Registration is encouraged at bronsonhealth.com or by calling (269) 341-7723.

OCCAA Walk For Warmth poster contest entries open

The Ottawa County Community Action Agency, or OCCAA, is inviting local high school aged artists to enter its poster and t-shirt design contest for the 2027 Walk For Warmth.

The annual two-mile walk raises money to help qualifying Ottawa County families who have received a shut-off notice for gas, electric, water, or fuels like propane. The poster must be 11x17 inches, made in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, or Indesign, and include the OCCAA logo, and a QR code and event details. The t-shirt design uses fewer than eight colors on a transparent background.

All artwork has to be original with no AI-generated submissions. The deadline is 5 p.m. on November 6. For details and to enter, visit miottawa.org/w4w.

$.39 burgers at Hot 'N Now

Hot 'N Now is celebrating one year back in business with a throwback price! Tomorrow, the Wayland restaurant will sell its single hamburgers and single cheeseburgers for $.39 from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. There's a limit of one burger per person in each vehicle to keep the drive-thru moving.

Guests can also grab free merchandise and samples from the neighboring Sweetgrass Moon Cafe.

The restaurant is across from Gun Lake Casino.

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