Morning Buzz: October 1, 2026

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Brown Bag Decorating Month for Kids Food Basket

Kids Food Basket is asking the community to grab some crayons this month to lift up children across West Michigan! The nonprofit hopes to collect 150,000 decorated paper bags throughout October for Brown Bag Decorating Month.

The bags will be used for KFB's Sack Supper program, which provides 11,500 evening meals each weekday to kids at nearly 70 schools across Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan counties. Anyone can participate and no artistic skill is required. Be sure to use brown or white paper sacks and avoid paint, glitter, or stickers.

Decorated bags can be dropped off at any of the KFB's three locations in Grand Rapids, Holland, or Muskegon.

GRPL holding public forums on Main Branch renovations

The Grand Rapids Public Library is getting a major makeover, and you can be part of the process. The Main Branch is planning a major overhaul of their lobby, lower level, and youth areas.

Free public input sessions are being held Thursday, November 5 and Saturday, November 7. If you cannot attend those dates, feedback boards will be posted in the lobby from November 7 through 15.

Go to grpl.org/interior-redesign for more.

Indoor Garage Sale returning to Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo's indoor garage sale takes over the Kalamazoo County Expo Center this weekend!

Saturday's sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $5, and Sunday's admission drops to $2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toytopia exhibit open at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Toytopia is now open at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum, and it's free to view!

The exhibit digs into where toys came from, why some became hits, and why others flopped. Real working arcade games from the 70s and 80s will also be available. Toytopia runs through January 1, 2027.

This Saturday, October 3, a free doll and action figure showcase runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to kalamazoomuseum.org for more information.

Mums at Meijer Gardens ending October 31

Mums at Meijer Gardens returns today and runs through October 31, transforming the campus with Michigan's largest chrysanthemum display, featuring over 9,000 outdoor garden mums and 175 100lb pumpkins!

This year also brings the debut of Autumn Weekends, an expanded version of the popular Autumn Nights program, running Fridays through Sundays all month with live music, seasonal food, and harvest-themed activities for the whole family.

The Harvest Beer Garden features live music every Saturday and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. All of it is included with regular admission. Head to meijergardens.org for details.

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